Wednesday , 1 November 2017
Home / featured post / Leaked Memo: kyari, Ita in a face – off.

Leaked Memo: kyari, Ita in a face – off.

November 1, 2017 featured post, Politics 64 Views

 Terhemen Abua.

A heated argument took place between the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and the Head of the Civil Service Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo – Ita at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC.
The argument played out in the presence of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC John Odigie – Oyegun who were present to witness the inaugurations of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha  and the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem respectively.
The face off was believed to be based on Oyo – Ita’s leaked memo to Kyari on the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.
It was gathered that Mustapha succeeded in calming frayed nerves after Osinbajo and Kyari were seen engaging the visibly angry Head of Service in discussions.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Ekwueme In Coma As He Collapses At Home…Gov Ugwuanyi Weeps

Second republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has collapsed and is currently at the Intensive Care …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved