Leaked Memo: kyari, Ita in a face – off.

A heated argument took place between the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and the Head of the Civil Service Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo – Ita at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC.

The argument played out in the presence of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC John Odigie – Oyegun who were present to witness the inaugurations of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem respectively.

The face off was believed to be based on Oyo – Ita’s leaked memo to Kyari on the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

It was gathered that Mustapha succeeded in calming frayed nerves after Osinbajo and Kyari were seen engaging the visibly angry Head of Service in discussions.