Lawmaker Lauds Governor Wike for rehabilitating General Hospitals

Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Omuma State Constituency, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu has lauded Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for embarking on the comprehensive rehabilitation of General Hospitals in the state.

Speaking while inspecting the ongoing comprehensive rehabilitation of General Hospital, Eberi in Omuma Local Government Area on Tuesday, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu said the rehabilitation of the General Hospitals will create access to quality secondary medicare for the people.

He commended the quality of work at the General Hospital, Eberi, saying that he would always monitor to the progress of work.

The lawmaker said that the people of Omuma LGA appreciate Governor Wike for selecting the LGA as one of the areas to have its General Hospital upgraded.

He stated that the people of Omuma LGA will continue to support the administration of Governor Wike because it is concerned about the welfare of the people.

Kelechi Nwogu was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Omuma LGA, Mr Chris Nwaiwu, Council Secretary, Ifey Onyemachi and other council members.