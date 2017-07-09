Lawmaker advises Nww Rivers Lawmakers

The Rivers State House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Education, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, has urged the newly sworn- in State Permanent Secretaries to see their new positions as call to service and an opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the growth and development of the state.

The Lawmaker gave the charge shortly after the inauguration of the Permanent Secretaries by Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Farah Dagogo, who also doubles as the lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the State Assembly, enjoined the Permanent Secretaries to maintain their level of professionalism and dedication at all times, which he noted are some of the key parameters that got them elevated.

He reminded them to be apolitical and face their tasks squarely.

” I’m sure the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries are fully abreast of the task at hand and ahead. They knew that this is a call to service with higher responsibilities. They understood that to whom much is given, much more is expected. They have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and I encourage them to exhibit same at this higher level.

” While I congratulate this set of emulatable public servants, which included two from my Constituency in the person of Mrs Titilola Cline and Mr. Jim Brown, I also need to remind them all that this is another grand opportunity for them to write their names in gold by making meaningful contributions that will be of immense benefit to the people, state and country at large,” he added.

Seventeen new Permanent Secretaries were inaugurated by the Governor over the weekend.

They include ; Afoma Jonathan, Nnamdi Okpu, Kindness Egbelu, Ene Secondus, Richard Hart, Jim Brown, Titilola Cline, and Livinus Agbovu.

Others are Sunday Biranee, Keenam Barinuah, Daniel Ogumgbada, Samuel Egumah, Samuel Deresoma, Jubobaraye Kio, Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, Sunny