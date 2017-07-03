Lagos State Launches Environmental Sanitation Corps

The Lagos State Government has launched the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, to help achieve clean, hygiene and flood free state.

According to the government, the Kick Against Indiscipline Brigade has been transformed into the newly employed LAGESC corps members, which will ensure that environmental laws in the state are strictly adhered to.

The event took place at the Agege National Stadium.

The Governor, who was represented by the State’s Deputy Governor, Mrs Idiat Adebule, said since the inception of his administration, sanitation had been given priority as it was important for maintaining a secure and more prosperous State.

While recalling the signing of the Environmental Management Protection Law which he performed in March 2017, Ambode said deliberate reforms to revolutionise the solid waste management sector in line with international best practice have been put in place through the CLI, and urged the people to support the government in its bid to transform the sector.

He said, “To roll back sanitation shortcomings and accelerate seamless cleaning of our environment, the Lagos mega city was in dire need of an enduring solution that would match the needed technology with the massive investment required for its attainment.

“It is this void that the CLI has come to fill by creating an environment for the private sector to harness international best practice in the vital area of solid waste management and consequently free public funds for other beneficial uses.

“As a result, residential waste collection and processing which is concessioned to a reputable and competent multinational waste services company is being given a new lease of life with 600 brand new compactors and 900,000 electronically tracked bins, while wastes generated by the commercial sector would be handled by licensed waste management operators (PSP).”

The Commissioner for the Environment, Mr Babatunde Adejare, had earlier said the launch of the CLI with 920 LAGESC Corps, marine waste collection and mechanized sweeping, was a dream come true in the implantation of the new environmental initiative.

He expressed confidence that the development would translate to improved health and quality of life for residents of the State.