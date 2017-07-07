Lagos Residents Attribute Flooding To Downpour

Some communities in Lagos state are experiencing flooding as a result of downpour which lasted for several hours.

Worst hit is the Lekki Conservation Centre Area, along Lekki- Aja Highway, Lagos.

The residents are complaining that the flood is so massive and are unable to leave the area for their workplaces.

They are asking the Lagos State Government to come to their rescue as they are helpless.

The Lekki axis is a few kilometer from the Lagos Lagoon.

In March this year, NIMETH predicted heavy rains around the coastal areas and warned residents to relocate to avoid flooding of the area.