Kubwa, Kuje, Lugbe among other satellite settlements set for demotion – FCTA.

Terhemen Abua.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, had wednesday , in Abuja said it would carry out massive demolition of illegal structures in Lugbe , Kuje, Kubwa , Monkey Village and other satellite towns and settlements in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Director, Development Control Department , Muktar Galadima, said the affected structures had been marked and their occupants notified about the impending demolition exercise, which he said would also affect various squatter settlements.

Galadima said his men would also demolish the Fisherman Village behind NAF Conference Centre, Jabi, by December as well as unapproved structures on Oladipo Diya Road in the same settlement.

He stated, “we have a time – table. Unlike what obtained in the past, we always like to give ample time, sensitise you before we move in.

“We are going to Oladipo Diya Road tomorrow (today), we are using the mobile court to prosecute the offenders. We also want to go to Kuje, Lugbe, Kubwa and other towns where land racketeering is demanding” , Galadima said.

Reacting to the allegation by residents of Paipe community that they were not warned before their structures were pulled down on Tuesday , Galadima said he held a meeting with the people in respect of the exercise three months ago adding that the Chief of Paipe was also at the meeting where it was decided that only the illegal structures would be pulled down. He noted that the affected buildings were less than 50, contrary to the claims that his officials destroyed 500 homes.

Responding to claims by the victims that they bought their land from the Gwari Chief in the community, the development control boss advised members of the public to carry out due diligence at the appropriate agency before buying land stating that building approvals are now made ready in three months .

He added that his department was working to simplify the process to further stimulate investment and boost development in the FCT.

credit: Punch