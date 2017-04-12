Killers of policemen, soldiers will pay dearly for it —Lagos CP

THE Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, has vowed to arrest the kidnappers who killed four policemen and two soldiers on Sunday in Isawo area of the state.

The police boss, while speaking with journalists during a press briefing on Tuesday also vowed that the kidnappers would pay dearly for the Sunday action.

Owoseni also told newsmen that the police were ensuring that the Sunday massacre was the last one by the kidnappers, who were suspected to be militants.

He threatened that the police in the state would ensure that the kidnappers are smoked out of their hiding to face prosecution for the dastardly act.

The police however denied that the divisional police officer in charge of Owutu was also seriously injured in the Sunday gun battle.

He stayed that he had visited the divisional police station and the Area command in the area after the Sunday incident.

The police boss said “The DPO only had bruises and minor injuries he has been discharged from the hospital, but the criminal elements that carried out the attack are going to pay dearly with their blood and we are going to hunt for them.”

CP Owoseni also added that “I promise you that with the assistance of the Inspector General of Police, the killing of the policemen and the army captain would be their last operation, because those that died have sacrificed their lives in defence of other people’s lives.”

He lamented that “What happened in Isawo is a sad incident; it is true we cannot completely eradicate crime out, but we are going to make sure they did not go scot free.”

He added that: “It was because of the good working relationship with the army that made the DPO to phone the commander of the army to assist him in confronting the kidnappers before they met their untimely death two Sergeant’s and two Inspectors were among the policemen that died in Isawo, Ikorodu