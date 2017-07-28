Kidnapped Lagos School Students Regain Freedom

Six students kidnapped from the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla in the Epe Area of Lagos have regained their freedom.

This followed talks between the abductors and some government officials from Nigeria’s southwest region.

This comes more than two months after gunmen stormed the school during the morning assembly and abducted the students.

The kidnappers had on May 25 attacked the school premises firing gun shots to scare the students and parents.

Policemen on guard attempted to intercept them and called for reinforcement but the six abducted students were unlucky as the gunmen whisked the students away through the waterways.

The incident had led to outrage and six days later, the House of Representatives called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to ensure that the students are rescued as soon as possible.

The Lagos State government also vowed to do all within its power to ensure the safe return of the students.

It is not the first time that students of the school have been abducted.

On October 6, 2016, four students and the school principal and is vice were kidnapped while on the assembly ground.

In that incident, police operatives swiftly rescued two of the victims, while the kidnappers demanded N100m ransom for the other victims.

It is not clear if the ransom was paid but the victims were freed, five days later, on October 11, 2016.