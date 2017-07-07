Keyamo: Compensation of APC’S Southern Saboteur

By Nnamdi Ukasanya

Festus Keyamo was made a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN) and I see a lot of jubilation from the side of his people.

I heard his names yesterday, with that of Osibanjo’s younger brother.

Tell me, what did Festus do differently to be so compensated, even that of Osibajo’s brother; a name I was hearing for the first time?

…Festus simply played the southern saboteur card by rubbishing and making the administration of Jonathan, ungovernable and here is his trophy.

This is the reason many are queuing up in attacking the Igbos since GEJ is no longer available to be used as launchpad to curry favour of their slave masters.

The code is, attack your own, disgrace him out of office, or render every genuine agitation from your side ineffective and get a double portion of the anointing.

But remember, sabo na sabo…when the chips are down, we and the slave masters know who is who, if I lie, ask Rotimi Amaechi.

Congratulations Festis Keyamo.