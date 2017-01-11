Kanu: DSS killed 9 people who came to visit me in prison

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) killed nine persons who came to visit him in prison.

Speaking through Ifeanyi Ejiofor, ‎his counsel, in court, on Tuesday, Kanu alleged that the “nine persons were arrested after they came to visit, traced to their homes in Abia, and credible information shows they are dead‎”.

He urged the court to take a stand against‎ the action of the DSS.

However, Shuaibu Labaran, counsel to the federal government, denied the allegation, saying he had no personal attachment to the case.

Earlier, Kanu’s counsel had filed an‎ application asking the court to quash the charges against his client.

But the prosecuting council asked for some time to respond to the application.

‎The trial was then adjourned to Thursday.

The IPOB leader is facing charges of treason alongside three other members of the group. He has been in detention since 2015.

His trial commenced on Tuesday before Binta Nyako, justice of the federal high court, Abuja.