Monday , 16 October 2017
Home / featured post / Kachikwu’s house razed by fire.

Kachikwu’s house razed by fire.

October 16, 2017 featured post, News 155 Views

The residence of the Minister of state for petroleum resources , Ibe Kachikwu in Abuja on Sunday evening caught fire .
According to TheCable, Kachikwu was not at home when the incidence happened .
It was reported that the fire started in his bedroom as a result of a suspected electrical fault to the air conditioners.
Scan News gathered that the minister was away when the incident occurred.
Details later.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

NAWOJ: the Mess and the Maggot

By Dupe O-Osinkolu, JP (Mama Labour) “I am now compelled to say some things here …

34 comments

  1. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Evidence of bad governances… Failed govt.

    Reply
  2. Isa Suleiman
    Isa Suleiman
    October 16, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Now igbos will start criticizing northerners for the situation.

    Reply
  3. Rachel Joseph
    Rachel Joseph
    October 16, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    This is the price you pay for exposing the govt.pls act fast before money is found in your house.

    Reply
  4. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    October 16, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Promo! Promo!! Promo!!! Buy a bag of Dangote cement at the rate of N 1,000 per bag, Dangote Rice at the rate of N 10,500 per bag. Contact the sales manager on +2348130489670 for ordering and delivery Nationwide. We hope to serve you better.

    Reply
  5. Adedeji Adeniyi
    Adedeji Adeniyi
    October 16, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Don’t jump into conclusion with bias mind. It was not the building that caught fire but one of the en suites – his bed room. It must have occurred due to negligence.

    Reply
  6. Barack Oizamsi Apologun
    Barack Oizamsi Apologun
    October 16, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Chachikwu pls resign before they will burn you….

    Reply
  7. Lilian Akuoma Friday Dianyi
    Lilian Akuoma Friday Dianyi
    October 16, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    first warning. better run for your life

    Reply
  8. Daniel Blessing
    Daniel Blessing
    October 16, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    CLEANSE UR HEALTH TODAY NATURALLY.
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, body odour, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p,Herpes, Hepatitus,Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,
    vagina discharge,Teeth problem,POSTRATE,
    Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,
    Have you been diagnosed with Fibroid, infertility, Stroke, diabetes, staphylococcus, eye problems, pile, stubborn infection, blocked fallopian Tubes, weak Erection ,breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitis,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth prostrate cancer ,Many more e.t.c. it is tested and guaranteed . We have lots of testimonies.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. Whatsapp or call us on 08034124640 , 07056663481

    NOW REPAIR YOUR BODY FROM INFECTIONS
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, PROSTRATE, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,q

    Reply
  9. Ibeto Chiadi
    Ibeto Chiadi
    October 16, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Lol, still on one Nigeria….. God is watching!!

    Reply
  10. Henry Njoku
    Henry Njoku
    October 16, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Witch cry yesterday and pikin die today….. Hihihihi

    Reply
  11. Stephen Ime
    Stephen Ime
    October 16, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Mr Ibe..that is just the introduction..just watch ur back.oO This country is a funny one.oO.

    Reply
  12. Izuchukwu Ugbaa
    Izuchukwu Ugbaa
    October 16, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    THIS IS JUST THE BEGGING, U NEVER SEE SOME THING

    Reply
  13. Ayeni Segun
    Ayeni Segun
    October 16, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Evidence destroyed

    Reply
  14. Bella Onyems
    Bella Onyems
    October 16, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    They will soon find $30m in his house.

    Reply
  15. Ike Chukwu
    Ike Chukwu
    October 16, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    He never see anything yet

    Reply
  16. Josiah Ikechukwu
    Josiah Ikechukwu
    October 16, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Hahahahaha apc all past criminal propagandist party chain

    Reply
  17. Josiah Ikechukwu
    Josiah Ikechukwu
    October 16, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    EFCC WILL SOON GET 6BILLION NIARA IN YOUR HOUSE OR CAR WE HAVE KNOW THEM NOW. GAME OVER BUHARI

    Reply
  18. Philomena Ejidike
    Philomena Ejidike
    October 16, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    APC Government..

    Reply
  19. Otelemate Otis Horsfall
    Otelemate Otis Horsfall
    October 16, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Mysterious. After exposing them what do you expect? Kano INEC rep and family mysteriously burnt to death, this was after he refused to do their biddings in the 2015 elections. So dear Kachukwu please be careful with everything you do now, keep your family safe, be safe too. Be mindful, because they are watching with an eagle eye, they want to tag you with a corrupt label to nail you. Don’t play into their hands

    Reply
  20. Kingsley Istanbul Vam
    Kingsley Istanbul Vam
    October 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Lol he have not see anytin yet

    Reply
  21. Ilechukwu Daniel
    Ilechukwu Daniel
    October 16, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    It’s a sin for the righteous to live among the sinners , resign before it’s too late

    Reply
  22. Uhuno Omosa
    Uhuno Omosa
    October 16, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    They have succeeded in destroying some of the evidence you can use against theme,very soon efcc will be after you,be rest assure,I pity you

    Reply
  23. Ndubuisi Okorafor
    Ndubuisi Okorafor
    October 16, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Lesson No.2!!!

    Reply
  24. Sunny Achike
    Sunny Achike
    October 16, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Why not his village ? Useless zoo fool’s.

    Reply
  25. Lilian Obinna
    Lilian Obinna
    October 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Hmmmm

    Reply
  26. Lot Kuhyop
    Lot Kuhyop
    October 16, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Story story. …

    Reply
  27. Innocent Eruogi
    Innocent Eruogi
    October 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    what else can we say? pls advice this innoxent man cos these people he gave himself to are worst than devil

    Reply
  28. Onuora Onyia
    Onuora Onyia
    October 16, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    U have never see something, I remember the time u are insulting Biafra’s,denting our reputation because of post buhari gave u,that is why our leader said who ever that served north,at end they will disgrace the person, Ibe what did u see,this is h

    Reply
  29. Grace Nwajiaku
    Grace Nwajiaku
    October 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    http://www.konga.com/furniture-castle. Sales on going.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved