Kachikwu’s house razed by fire.

The residence of the Minister of state for petroleum resources , Ibe Kachikwu in Abuja on Sunday evening caught fire .
According to TheCable, Kachikwu was not at home when the incidence happened .
It was reported that the fire started in his bedroom as a result of a suspected electrical fault to the air conditioners.
Details later.
Evidence of bad governances… Failed govt.
Now igbos will start criticizing northerners for the situation.
Isa sorry kachikwu is not from igbo land so mind u.
Lie lie.
Sorry goes to Kingsley Nwabughiogu for his ignorance
No its westerners…hahaha
Now beat ur chest b4 Allah, if u were an Igbo man, with all these issues of Kachikwu on board, what would u think/feel?
This is the price you pay for exposing the govt.pls act fast before money is found in your house.
Don’t jump into conclusion with bias mind. It was not the building that caught fire but one of the en suites – his bed room. It must have occurred due to negligence.
Chachikwu pls resign before they will burn you….
first warning. better run for your life
Lol, still on one Nigeria….. God is watching!!
Witch cry yesterday and pikin die today….. Hihihihi
Mr Ibe..that is just the introduction..just watch ur back.oO This country is a funny one.oO.
THIS IS JUST THE BEGGING, U NEVER SEE SOME THING
Evidence destroyed
They will soon find $30m in his house.
He never see anything yet
Hahahahaha apc all past criminal propagandist party chain
EFCC WILL SOON GET 6BILLION NIARA IN YOUR HOUSE OR CAR WE HAVE KNOW THEM NOW. GAME OVER BUHARI
APC Government..
Mysterious. After exposing them what do you expect? Kano INEC rep and family mysteriously burnt to death, this was after he refused to do their biddings in the 2015 elections. So dear Kachukwu please be careful with everything you do now, keep your family safe, be safe too. Be mindful, because they are watching with an eagle eye, they want to tag you with a corrupt label to nail you. Don’t play into their hands
Lol he have not see anytin yet
It’s a sin for the righteous to live among the sinners , resign before it’s too late
They have succeeded in destroying some of the evidence you can use against theme,very soon efcc will be after you,be rest assure,I pity you
Lesson No.2!!!
Why not his village ? Useless zoo fool’s.
Hmmmm
Story story. …
what else can we say? pls advice this innoxent man cos these people he gave himself to are worst than devil
U have never see something, I remember the time u are insulting Biafra’s,denting our reputation because of post buhari gave u,that is why our leader said who ever that served north,at end they will disgrace the person, Ibe what did u see,this is h
