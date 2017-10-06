 Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu on Friday met with the President, Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr. Kachikwu arrived at the Presidential Villa around 11:33 am .

The meeting between the President and the Minister of State for Petroleum lasted for about 1hr and 20mins.

Mr. Kachikwu declined to make any comment after the meeting with the President which had raised eyebrows concerning the issues affecting the Board which he chairs and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Maikanti Baru.

The meeting with the President comes after the Minister expressed sadness over the recent changes in the NNPC and accusing Dr. Baru of humiliating him and the board.

This follows a day after the NNPC announced a massive shakeup which affected 55 management staff, the Minister said it wasn’t the first time changes would be made without the Board’s input.

“It is in the spirit of service and absolute belief in your leadership and integrity that I have, after one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD, decided to bring these to your attention,” the Minister wrote.

He called on the President to intervene and “save the office of the Minister of State from further humiliation and disrespect by compelling all parastatals to submit to oversight regulatory mandate and proper supervision” which he is supposed to manage on the President’s behalf