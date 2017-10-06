 Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu on Friday met with the President, Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Dr. Kachikwu arrived at the Presidential Villa around 11:33 am.
The meeting between the President and the Minister of State for Petroleum lasted for about 1hr and 20mins.
Mr. Kachikwu declined to make any comment after the meeting with the President which had raised eyebrows concerning the issues affecting the Board which he chairs and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Maikanti Baru.
The meeting with the President comes after the Minister expressed sadness over the recent changes in the NNPC and accusing Dr. Baru of humiliating him and the board.
This follows a day after the NNPC announced a massive shakeup which affected 55 management staff, the Minister said it wasn’t the first time changes would be made without the Board’s input.
“It is in the spirit of service and absolute belief in your leadership and integrity that I have, after one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD, decided to bring these to your attention,” the Minister wrote.
He called on the President to intervene and “save the office of the Minister of State from further humiliation and disrespect by compelling all parastatals to submit to oversight regulatory mandate and proper supervision” which he is supposed to manage on the President’s behalf
You sat down and drew up a budget based principally on projected oil revenue. Oil prices have remained reasonably stable and so has oil production SO WHY IS KEMI ADEOSUN TELLING NIGERIANS THAT THEY CAN NO LONGER FUND THE BUDGET ? HOW ARE WE OUT OF RECESSION IF WE ARE BROKE ?
Members of NASS are pocketing insanely outrageous remunerations and allowances monthly , the President has spent half of the year in Hospital and probably spent billions to pay the bill and yet NOTHING is being done to correct all these mess.
The world class Hospital that Akpabio built has been shut down due to lack of funding whereas our Mr. Intergrity spent a whopping TWO HUNDRED AND SIX THOUSAND POUNDS STERLING as fees for parking the presidential Jet in London at £2000 a day for 103 days !
Convert that amount to Naira at the rate of 450 Naira to the pound.
On top of all these , Dr. Kachukwu has raised alarm over a possible $26 Billion fraud ! I am yet to hear PIM from our houses of congress,no questions have been asked !
No action has been taken on the SGF and NIA Ikoyi gate scandals inspite of the fact that the committee reports have been ready for months !
Why should Nigerians keep quiet in the face of these Executive and Legislative misbehaviour ? Why should we continue to pay these Jumbo remunerations to the members of congress if they cannot do their job ?
OUR MUMU SUPPOSE DON DO ! Nigerians need to stop praying and Start acting because there is time for everything and God cannot do for you that which He has empowered you to do for yourself.
Nigerians, take your future in your hands and let us hold our leaders accountable !
Enough of non-performing officials ! Salaries are in arrears for months because they are allowed to get away with it. When workers are owed, every body suffers it………from the food seller to the Landlord !
ENOUGH OF THIS ABUSE BY THOSE WHO PROMISED TO SERVE US AND PROTECT OUR INTERESTS !
LET US RISE UP AND ENFORCE OUR RIGHTS AS CITIZENS ! ENOUGH OF THIS MONKEY DEY WORK AND BABOON DEY CHOP !
THE MAN DIES WHO KEEPS SILENT IN THE FACE OF OPPRESSION !
