Justice Nyesom-Wike speaks on International Day of Older Persons

The United Nations’ (UN) International Day of Older Persons is celebrated annually on October 1st, to recognize the contributions of older persons to our society and to also raise awareness on the issues and challenges that affects their lives.

The older people are the ones who made our today and our future, possible. They are the bridge to our past and future. The vitality of our society depends on their active participation in the social, cultural, economic, civic and political aspects of our nation.

This year’s theme is “Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contribution and Participation of Older Persons in Society.” This is all about enabling and expanding the contributions and relevance of older persons in their families, communities and societies at large.

However, one of the key challenges of our elderly ones, is the level of neglect, abuse, and violence they are exposed to. They mostly suffer from financial hardship, health challenges and social isolation. If you happen to see some of them, especially the sick ones or the widows/widowers with no children, they are most likely to be abandoned by their immediate family members and left to die at the old peoples homes or isolated places.

Today’s observance creates the perfect opportunity for everyone to join in the sensitization and encouragement of immediate families, communities and even society at large to take up the well-being, welfare and health care services of older persons more seriously.

I urge our parents, guardians and teachers to remain committed towards teaching their children or wards how to value God and humanity, including the need to take good care of the aged. For it is definitely unethical and a total disregard of our cultural morals and values, for any child or youth to disrespect and disregard his/her parents and older persons.

They are expected to be treated with respect and love at all times in order for us to attain God’s blessings and assurance of long life. Always take out time to visit and spend wonderful moments with the elderly ones around you. I am quite certain that you will get one or two pieces of advice that will propel you in life.

There’s also the need for both Governmental and Non- Governmental organizations especially Churches, to continue to improve on the welfare services rendered to the elderly ones in our society today. In this respect, I commend the efforts of Salvation Ministries in building and furnishing a brand new block of three storeys for the old people’s home in Rivers State. Take careful note that ignoring our older persons is like disregarding our root of existence.

God bless and keep you and your families.

From Her Excellency,

Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike,

The Wife of His Excellency,

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON.

The Governor of Rivers State.