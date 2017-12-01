Jonathan was a decent and honest person but surrounded by wrong people – Shettima.

Terhemen Abua.
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Thursday in Abuja at the unveiling of a book titled “On a Platter of Gold” authored by Bolaji Abdullahi, eulogised former President Goodluck Jonathan as never desperate for power but got there by providence.
Saraki, who was the chief host of the occasion, said “a country produces the kind of leadership it gets”, adding that “I don’ t think he was someone who was desperate for power or was someone that was prepared for leadership but became the President of the country either by “misfortune or fortune”.
He stated that it was unfortunate that Nigerians knew the right things to do, would not do it but would keep playing the blame game, expressing optimism that the book would be cherished by Nigerians going by its quality.
Governor Shettima of Borno State who was Chairman of the occasion, spoke extensively on the Peoples Democratic Party and President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, saying that though Jonathan was a “decent person”,he was surrounded by wrong people.
He said, when the Chibok girls saga started, they made the president to believe that there was no abduction,that the Chibok girls were kidnapped by the governor of Borno. Shettima further stated that Jonathan believed the story, which was meant to embarrass his administration.
He said, “I was in Chibok, my wife was in Chibok and there was a global outcry on the issue, but Jonathan was in a world of his own created by the clowns and also the misfits around him”.
He added that in spite of the situation, Jonathan was an honest man.
According to Shettima, sheer display of bad governance, lack of political sagacity and will-power squandered the enormous goodwill the Jonathan administration commanded, a situation that consequently got him voted out of office in 2015.
Shettima disclosed that because of Jonathan’s honesty “he recently confided in Senator Ben Murray Bruce that his major undoing was his poor relationship with the Borno governor”.
Credit: Punch
NO,I THOUGHT HE IS A LOOTER,& HIM AND ORISEJFOR ARE BUYING GUN FOR BOKO HARAM. UR EVIL IS HAUNTING U.
Just like what is happening today
So, in short Jonathan was a weak president who gives in to every criminal?
You make.me laugh, what do you call this your grandfather that reinstate maina that GEJ sacked? that his efcc can not arrest former DSS and NIA boss. Craze man dey bend down dey look person yantch for get say him no wear pant.
Everybody is just blabbing. Does it mean Nigeria was working perfectly before Jonathan’s advent?
I wonder oooooo
They are just beating around yhe bush.. Jonathan work very hard for the north to be better as other part .. but because of the hatreds and political region and religion you guys insulted him and refused to support him and vote for him.. i hope you guys are enjoying APC and buhari govt… God is not a child.. Obama and David Cameron who supporting evil against Goodluck where are there today ? Now buhari ran away from his Asorock office seeking for a small space in other room for him to be able to stay and cover as a president… even rat buhari is now afraid of in almighty Asorock.. and you said there is no God of karma… we will know how far 2019 …
GMB is a decent and honest person but surrounded by d right people, all like Maina. Lets go to d next chapter.
After all d insult u don dey confess abi?
THUNDER FIRE THAT YOUR MOUTH . FOOL you ARE SAYING THIS BECAUSE ABOKI ..Called BUHARI is not doing any good to the entire ZOO .
Just wait a minute! You said what? God is watching from a distance.
Finally them don the confess one by one.
Ndi ara.
Jonathan is no longer ogogoro baboon.
Forget GEJ he came and booted out forever.
The worst is Buharis govt.
Thats always the case, my brother. Even this PMB too is d same thing.
You were one of them
One by one they ve started confessing,the other day it was APC spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi.this is just the begining.
The same rubish been said about Buhari today.
Including his wife too?
is better to call him saint jonathan
Tired people, you people from the north wants to rule by all means, oya na, how market? You blame jonathan since you guys have been running this country aground from independence. Nonsense!
I don’t think this guy is a human being. He say gej was clueless, and he is saying again that gej was honest. Drowning man.