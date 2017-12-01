Jonathan was a decent and honest person but surrounded by wrong people – Shettima.

Terhemen Abua.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Thursday in Abuja at the unveiling of a book titled “On a Platter of Gold” authored by Bolaji Abdullahi, eulogised former President Goodluck Jonathan as never desperate for power but got there by providence.

Saraki, who was the chief host of the occasion, said “a country produces the kind of leadership it gets”, adding that “I don’ t think he was someone who was desperate for power or was someone that was prepared for leadership but became the President of the country either by “misfortune or fortune”.

He stated that it was unfortunate that Nigerians knew the right things to do, would not do it but would keep playing the blame game, expressing optimism that the book would be cherished by Nigerians going by its quality.

Governor Shettima of Borno State who was Chairman of the occasion, spoke extensively on the Peoples Democratic Party and President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, saying that though Jonathan was a “decent person”,he was surrounded by wrong people.

He said, when the Chibok girls saga started, they made the president to believe that there was no abduction,that the Chibok girls were kidnapped by the governor of Borno. Shettima further stated that Jonathan believed the story, which was meant to embarrass his administration.

He said, “I was in Chibok, my wife was in Chibok and there was a global outcry on the issue, but Jonathan was in a world of his own created by the clowns and also the misfits around him”.

He added that in spite of the situation, Jonathan was an honest man.

According to Shettima, sheer display of bad governance, lack of political sagacity and will-power squandered the enormous goodwill the Jonathan administration commanded, a situation that consequently got him voted out of office in 2015.

Shettima disclosed that because of Jonathan’s honesty “he recently confided in Senator Ben Murray Bruce that his major undoing was his poor relationship with the Borno governor”.

