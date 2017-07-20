JOIN THE SEARCH FOR A NEW NIGERIA…by Orkuma Hembe (National Convener Fast Forward Nigeria)



It will be Ludacris to assume as hopeless our national predicaments especially when the opportunities of moving forward lay bare before us for the taking. As we continue to engage each other on national discourses, the better chances we stand to create the Nigeria of our dream. I am a firm believer in the unity and prosperity of Nigeria so much that deliberate conversations relating to our continued coexistence must never be allowed to elude us.

The social media today represents a huge source of unfettered information readily available to all citizens, providing a formidable platform for everyone to air their opinions regarding the shaping and continuous reshaping of our future as a country.

During the last general elections, Nigerians from all walks of life were caught up in the onrush that greeted the 2013political arena. Participation was active, physical and most of the time emotional towards the revalidation of the authority of the electorate as the true custodians of our democracy. That giant stride was made possible through the efforts of a competent, disciplined, fearless and impartial electoral umpire.

The predominant features in the character of the electorate at that time depicted high passions, restive concerns, desperate desires, alarming motivations, dire convictions and agitations, all enveloped within and an uneasy sense of urgency. These emotions were finally ventilated through a formidable electoral and ballot system that did not only count our votes but also allowed same votes to count.

Nigerians had hitherto been pushed to the wall for different and various reasons, the primary purpose of government which is general welfare and security of lives and property, seemed to have bitten the dust; and alarming rates of corruption and corrupt activities allied with rising insecurity and poverty took centre stage.

The animosity among Nigerians degenerated to its lowest ebb; the rule of law was trampled upon with impunity, our educational system was in limbo and intellectual flight/ brain drain ceased the order.

In the mist of all these challenges, Nigerians rather that pick up arms against each other, chose to unite along common enemy lines. United in purpose by common problematic denominators; a mass movement was birthed, a conglomerate of the politically active, politically naïve and politically nonchalant citizens, fired with a ride or die spirit that was unprecedented.

Driven by purpose and passion, a determination to put up with all forms of resistance, love for country, doggedness and the search for a new beginning the momentum of CHANGE was sustained from build up to victory.

President Muhamadu Buhari was the beautiful bride at that time, perceived as an anti-corruption crusader and a “no nonsense general” that would stamp out corruption and nip insecurity in the bud; Nigerians were precise in their resolution and the decision was final.

It will be erroneous to think today that the All Peoples Congress and President Muhamadu Buhari were the greatest beneficiaries or perhaps the Peoples Democratic Party and Goodluck Jonathan were the vanquished of the 2013 political revolution.

Nigerians and Nigeria remain the greatest beneficiaries as long as the power to vote in and vote out individuals or political parties was returned to the electorate and power now resides with the people.

Today in our history I say boldly with all sense of patriotism, the PMB presidency deserve commendation particularly in areas of fighting corruption and insecurity, but more can still be achieved. As we continue to pray for his quick recovery and onward return we are bound to also keep in mind that;

• It is time to regroup again as we look towards the next general election.

• It is time for citizens who share common ideas, ideals and beliefs to join the assemblage of like minds.

• It is time for credible though flippant Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their different fields of endeavour but have over the years distanced themselves from politics to stand out now and be counted.

• It is time to lift the “not too young to run campaign” beyond lip service and the social media and establish it on physical foundations.

• It is time to actively join all conversations that bother on our progress as a people and unity as a nation.

Our dear nation faces challenges today that threaten our very existence, the clamour for restructuring by different regions, the agitation for self-determination by the Igbos, the Igbo quit notice by the northern youth, the Niger Delta youth imbroglio, killings by herds men among others only suggest the need for us to interface and dialogue more.

The last general elections revealed that Nigerians are desperate for true and honest leadership, this was evident when they realised Attahiru Jega led INEC showed determination to uphold justice, fairness and equity. Nigerians quickly queued behind him irrespective of tribe, religion and region. We voted as one people united in their diversities. We can do it again and even more.

In this moment in time, we are more conscious,

• We MUST be more determined now as we search for an even better leader.

• We MUST arise as youth, women and patriotic citizens of Nigeria to participate more actively.

• We MUST make ensure this time that whoever shall lead us must have concise knowledge, ability, a firm grip and precise information on the handling and managing a functional and formidable economy.

• We MUST search for credible leaders and not dictators or bosses at all levels of governance.

• We MUST consider in clear terms experience, pedigree and track records of all who put their foot forward in aspiration.

• We MUST search for a leadership that seeks to unify us better and project us further.

• We MUST move FORWARD together as a people and as a nation, we MUST move FORWARD FASTER.

We have done it before we can do it again, TRACK RECORDS, PEDIGREE, EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE of the operation of our economy and economic systems, the ability to reconcile and UNITE us as a nation MUST be of utmost concern this time, for all politicians contesting elections at all levels.

We MUST MOVE FASTER NOW, WE MUST MOVE FORWARD NOW

Join the national movement today, lift up your hash tag, together let’s make Nigeria better

FAST FORWARD NIGERIA…Nigeria Better

Nigeria Better… Fast Forward Nigeria

Orkuma Hembe

National Convener

#FastForwardNigeria#