Ize Iyamu Challenges Obaseki’s Election At Supreme Court

Mr Ize Iyamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, Abuja against the judgement of the Court of Appeal Benin City.

The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the Justice Badamasi-led Edo State election petitions tribunal that upheld the INEC’s declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the September 28 Edo State election.

The appeal before the Supreme Court has 21 grounds upon which the appellant and his party are standing to demand that Osagie Ize-Iyamu be declared winner of the September 28 2016 governorship election.

The Supreme Court has 60 days to consider the appeal and give its verdict.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, had stated earlier that his victory will stand regardless of where the opposition party carries the case to.

“I won the elections free and fair and square and the people of Edo State voted for me overwhelmingly,” Obaseki said, adding that he would not be surprised if the PDP still went ahead to fight the battle despite the fact that the victory remained that of the APC.

“God gave me the victory, the people of Edo State voted for me, our ancestors blessed the victory, the courts in their wisdom have also reaffirmed my victory so wherever they go to, the Supreme Court, the World Court, this my victory will stand.”