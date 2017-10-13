IPOB’s Intention Is To Cause Chaos In Nigeria – Defence Minister

In this interview on Channels Television’s Question Time, the Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), speaks about the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organization.

The minister also spoke about the security of the country among other issues, including the activities of the Nigerian military in the South East.

Excerpts:

Q Military operations in the country

We have so many operations across the country, not in the South East alone. We have Operation Lafiya Dole in North East, we have operation Sharan Daji in the North West, and we have Delta Safe in South-South, with other operations that are across the six geo-political zones. We have the Messa which is national, and Awatse in South West. It is an ongoing exercise that trains the armed forces.

Q A lot of these exercises, Operation Python Dance for instance, have to do with the perception of the people. It is being alleged that the military acted out of military mandate and that this (the issues in the South East) was at best a civil unrest and the police could have been sent to repel it.

No, that is not true. That is not the true situation. There are many other areas that we had exercises, why that one, IPOB? IPOB had intention. They saw military coming to do their normal constitutional job, and then they interrupted.

Q You said IPOB has a clear intention. What is the intention of IPOB?

They have the Intention of disorganising and bringing chaos in the country.

Q With all these allegations, is there any intelligence analysis and fact that IPOB is really a threat to peace and security of the nation?

The Defence Headquarters of the Armed Forces did their analysis and there are so many factors that indicated that this IPOB group is not a peace-loving group because they have gone far beyond what is expected of a peaceful group. Why I say so? There are so many things they came up with. They mentioned that they are forming national guards; they have formed intelligence and what you call security forces. They have even gone beyond that to come up on social media to say that if their agitation is not meant, they are going to bring down tools across the country. So does any group that has peaceful intentions go to that extent?