IPOB’s Intention Is To Cause Chaos In Nigeria – Defence Minister

In this interview on Channels Television’s Question Time, the Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), speaks about the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organization.
The minister also spoke about the security of the country among other issues, including the activities of the Nigerian military in the South East.
Excerpts:
Q Military operations in the country
We have so many operations across the country, not in the South East alone. We have Operation Lafiya Dole in North East, we have operation Sharan Daji in the North West, and we have Delta Safe in South-South, with other operations that are across the six geo-political zones. We have the Messa which is national, and Awatse in South West. It is an ongoing exercise that trains the armed forces.
Q A lot of these exercises, Operation Python Dance for instance, have to do with the perception of the people. It is being alleged that the military acted out of military mandate and that this (the issues in the South East) was at best a civil unrest and the police could have been sent to repel it.
No, that is not true. That is not the true situation. There are many other areas that we had exercises, why that one, IPOB? IPOB had intention. They saw military coming to do their normal constitutional job, and then they interrupted.
Q You said IPOB has a clear intention. What is the intention of IPOB?
They have the Intention of disorganising and bringing chaos in the country.
Q With all these allegations, is there any intelligence analysis and fact that IPOB is really a threat to peace and security of the nation?
The Defence Headquarters of the Armed Forces did their analysis and there are so many factors that indicated that this IPOB group is not a peace-loving group because they have gone far beyond what is expected of a peaceful group. Why I say so? There are so many things they came up with. They mentioned that they are forming national guards; they have formed intelligence and what you call security forces. They have even gone beyond that to come up on social media to say that if their agitation is not meant, they are going to bring down tools across the country. So does any group that has peaceful intentions go to that extent?
Hello Sir, What is the intention of Boko Haram. See pot calling kettle black. Its so disheartening that this govt is not saying anything about the insurgency and killings in the north but pay undue attention to unarmed people who are only seeking self determination
Helo young minister. The intention of IPOB is not to cause chaos but to destroy the zoo called Nigeria
They are terroris group
How many had they killed?
It’s what i always pray for.
It’s what i always pray for.
You ain’t cn nothing yet
You ain’t cn nothing yet
You are already in chaos,that is why we want to go, more is coming
Call for referendum is not call to chaos. All bifarans want is to stay on our own
All hail Biafra
Useless man.
Biafra must be free
IPOB is igbo’s boko haram bcos majority of them beliv that BH was maliciosly created by the north inorder to make Nigeria ungovnable for GEJ. so they create their own IPOB to make Nig ungovnable for Buhari. Funny Jonathanians!
u are an hausa foolani he goat for comparing armed bokoham with peacefully unarmed ipob and moreso linking it with political affliation . if bokoharam was created by ur elders to make jonathan govt ungovenabl we are not like u people, biafra hv bn existing b4 u were born. learn to understand u refuse & prefer to follow cows up & down.
IPOB is fat from bn peaceful @ chinaye
What makes boko haram a terrorists group is bcos their kinsmen neva stand with them but had it mean they were Igbos they could have bcom celebrity like IPOB, MASSOB, NDA, MEND etc bcos only in SouthEast, criminals are celebrated.
defense minister, defiled Brain, Cow
Yes there are enemy of progress
You know nothing, if you call the igbos enemies of progress because no place can ever develop if they are not found there. They are progressive in every aspect. They support and encourage anything that is built on truth, equity and good judgement. They don’t support evil like your people. When a person lacks abusive word to use on a beautiful child he will simply say ” Look at him, like his father” That is what you just did.
Provide Nnamdi Kanu before 17th pls, his case is coming up
Nigeria is synonymous to chaos, get that into ur brain in case u don’t know
You dey mad
Shot up your mouth, your boss is in a reconcile meeting with south east leaders.
Shut up
When parallel fool have no understanding or explanation of what he nothing about they tagged it unacceptable.
What is buhari intention then ?
Is there any Igbo man close to your Nigeria government that can advice us the answer is No , so am sorry aboki .
Hausa Fulani are made to cause to hunger and starvation in Nigeria!!!!!!
Imagine this cow, wisdom did not tell him and his fellow cows that the state of the south east don’t need free medicals from the military cows, not after you have killed their brothers and children.
Shut up you blind vicious bat
Stupid minister And his leader
The zoo us already destroyed, rest in piece
Is Biafra’s BH DAT have killed u bastards in thousands… Zoo my foot..
I done think so this people u people are always deceiving the people of this country call Nigeria
Absolutely right
The one u guys did is not to cause chaos.
Fulani herdsmen are peace keepers
They can’t succeed their mission by Almighty Allah’s willing.
Leave Biafra alone, one Nigeria is not by force
God punish you till eternity for blackmailing innocent Biafrans
Why can’t defense ministry talk about bokoharams flag holding grip to 6 lgc in Bornu state as an islamic caliphate?
Liar
Really but now they has nowhere to be found.
If you can tell yourself lies, then what do you call yourself
This govt is full of fools like this idiot call defence minister. Una never anything yet.