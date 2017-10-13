Friday , 13 October 2017
IPOB's Intention Is To Cause Chaos In Nigeria – Defence Minister

October 13, 2017

In this interview on Channels Television’s Question Time, the Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), speaks about the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organization.
The minister also spoke about the security of the country among other issues, including the activities of the Nigerian military in the South East.
Excerpts:
Q Military operations in the country
We have so many operations across the country, not in the South East alone. We have Operation Lafiya Dole in North East, we have operation Sharan Daji in the North West, and we have Delta Safe in South-South, with other operations that are across the six geo-political zones. We have the Messa which is national, and Awatse in South West. It is an ongoing exercise that trains the armed forces.
Q A lot of these exercises, Operation Python Dance for instance, have to do with the perception of the people. It is being alleged that the military acted out of military mandate and that this (the issues in the South East) was at best a civil unrest and the police could have been sent to repel it.
No, that is not true. That is not the true situation. There are many other areas that we had exercises, why that one, IPOB? IPOB had intention. They saw military coming to do their normal constitutional job, and then they interrupted.
Q You said IPOB has a clear intention. What is the intention of IPOB?
They have the Intention of disorganising and bringing chaos in the country.
Q With all these allegations, is there any intelligence analysis and fact that IPOB is really a threat to peace and security of the nation?
The Defence Headquarters of the Armed Forces did their analysis and there are so many factors that indicated that this IPOB group is not a peace-loving group because they have gone far beyond what is expected of a peaceful group. Why I say so? There are so many things they came up with. They mentioned that they are forming national guards; they have formed intelligence and what you call security forces. They have even gone beyond that to come up on social media to say that if their agitation is not meant, they are going to bring down tools across the country. So does any group that has peaceful intentions go to that extent?
  1. Kenneth Itoro-Abasi
    Kenneth Itoro-Abasi
    October 13, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Hello Sir, What is the intention of Boko Haram. See pot calling kettle black. Its so disheartening that this govt is not saying anything about the insurgency and killings in the north but pay undue attention to unarmed people who are only seeking self determination

  3. Njoku Toby-jude
    Njoku Toby-jude
    October 13, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Helo young minister. The intention of IPOB is not to cause chaos but to destroy the zoo called Nigeria

  5. Abdulrafiu Abdulsalam
    Abdulrafiu Abdulsalam
    October 13, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    They are terroris group

  7. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    October 13, 2017 at 6:47 pm

  9. Chinonso Hope
    Chinonso Hope
    October 13, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    It’s what i always pray for.

  11. Jimmy Jones
    Jimmy Jones
    October 13, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    You ain’t cn nothing yet

  13. Daniel Blessing
    Daniel Blessing
    October 13, 2017 at 6:51 pm

  15. Obi Kendo
    Obi Kendo
    October 13, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    You are already in chaos,that is why we want to go, more is coming

  17. Fosky Cole
    Fosky Cole
    October 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Call for referendum is not call to chaos. All bifarans want is to stay on our own

  19. Uzoh Olisaemeka
    Uzoh Olisaemeka
    October 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    All hail Biafra

  21. Emeka Okoye
    Emeka Okoye
    October 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Useless man.

  23. Fosky Cole
    Fosky Cole
    October 13, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Biafra must be free

  25. Beki Gegu
    Beki Gegu
    October 13, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    IPOB is igbo’s boko haram bcos majority of them beliv that BH was maliciosly created by the north inorder to make Nigeria ungovnable for GEJ. so they create their own IPOB to make Nig ungovnable for Buhari. Funny Jonathanians!

    Reply
    • Chinaye Love
      Chinaye Love
      October 13, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      u are an hausa foolani he goat for comparing armed bokoham with peacefully unarmed ipob and moreso linking it with political affliation . if bokoharam was created by ur elders to make jonathan govt ungovenabl we are not like u people, biafra hv bn existing b4 u were born. learn to understand u refuse & prefer to follow cows up & down.

    • Nnamani Da Boss
      Nnamani Da Boss
      October 13, 2017 at 7:38 pm
    • Ibrahim Olumide
      Ibrahim Olumide
      October 13, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      IPOB is fat from bn peaceful @ chinaye

    • Beki Gegu
      Beki Gegu
      October 13, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      What makes boko haram a terrorists group is bcos their kinsmen neva stand with them but had it mean they were Igbos they could have bcom celebrity like IPOB, MASSOB, NDA, MEND etc bcos only in SouthEast, criminals are celebrated.

  27. Felix Francis
    Felix Francis
    October 13, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    defense minister, defiled Brain, Cow

  29. Mustapha Alhassan
    Mustapha Alhassan
    October 13, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Yes there are enemy of progress

    • Ezenwa Godwin
      Ezenwa Godwin
      October 13, 2017 at 8:31 pm

      You know nothing, if you call the igbos enemies of progress because no place can ever develop if they are not found there. They are progressive in every aspect. They support and encourage anything that is built on truth, equity and good judgement. They don’t support evil like your people. When a person lacks abusive word to use on a beautiful child he will simply say ” Look at him, like his father” That is what you just did.

  31. Ezekiel Odiohanma Nwafor
    Ezekiel Odiohanma Nwafor
    October 13, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Provide Nnamdi Kanu before 17th pls, his case is coming up

  33. Blessed Emmanuel
    Blessed Emmanuel
    October 13, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Nigeria is synonymous to chaos, get that into ur brain in case u don’t know

  35. Neyo Vincent
    Neyo Vincent
    October 13, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    You dey mad

  37. Amaechi Kenneth
    Amaechi Kenneth
    October 13, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Shot up your mouth, your boss is in a reconcile meeting with south east leaders.

  39. Johnmaxino Offortic
    Johnmaxino Offortic
    October 13, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Shut up

  41. Dominic Nnorom
    Dominic Nnorom
    October 13, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    When parallel fool have no understanding or explanation of what he nothing about they tagged it unacceptable.

  43. Obinna Onunkwo
    Obinna Onunkwo
    October 13, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    What is buhari intention then ?

  45. Obinna Onunkwo
    Obinna Onunkwo
    October 13, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Is there any Igbo man close to your Nigeria government that can advice us the answer is No , so am sorry aboki .

  47. Chinedu Anthony Odika
    Chinedu Anthony Odika
    October 13, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Hausa Fulani are made to cause to hunger and starvation in Nigeria!!!!!!

  49. Atisi Ayuwu
    Atisi Ayuwu
    October 13, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Imagine this cow, wisdom did not tell him and his fellow cows that the state of the south east don’t need free medicals from the military cows, not after you have killed their brothers and children.

  51. Stan Onyi Umeh
    Stan Onyi Umeh
    October 13, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Shut up you blind vicious bat

  53. Jude Onyebuchi Benjamin
    Jude Onyebuchi Benjamin
    October 13, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Stupid minister And his leader

  55. Andre Osondu
    Andre Osondu
    October 13, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    The zoo us already destroyed, rest in piece

  57. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 13, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Is Biafra’s BH DAT have killed u bastards in thousands… Zoo my foot..

  59. Smart AkaBoms
    Smart AkaBoms
    October 13, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    I done think so this people u people are always deceiving the people of this country call Nigeria

  60. Babagana Maina
    Babagana Maina
    October 13, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Absolutely right

  61. Ikpebi Zudonu
    Ikpebi Zudonu
    October 13, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    The one u guys did is not to cause chaos.

  62. Ifeanyi Victor
    Ifeanyi Victor
    October 13, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Fulani herdsmen are peace keepers

  63. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    October 13, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    They can’t succeed their mission by Almighty Allah’s willing.

  64. Prince ThankGod Agbugba
    Prince ThankGod Agbugba
    October 13, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Leave Biafra alone, one Nigeria is not by force

  65. Okelue Christian
    Okelue Christian
    October 13, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    God punish you till eternity for blackmailing innocent Biafrans

  66. Morgan Azih
    Morgan Azih
    October 13, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Why can’t defense ministry talk about bokoharams flag holding grip to 6 lgc in Bornu state as an islamic caliphate?

  67. Yusuf Oso
    Yusuf Oso
    October 13, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Liar

  68. Dauda Ibrahim Sarki
    Dauda Ibrahim Sarki
    October 13, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Really but now they has nowhere to be found.

  69. James Osogbah
    James Osogbah
    October 13, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    If you can tell yourself lies, then what do you call yourself

  70. Ogban Ethothi
    Ogban Ethothi
    October 13, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    This govt is full of fools like this idiot call defence minister. Una never anything yet.

