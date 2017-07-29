IPOB shuts Owerri, insist on Biafra

Thousands of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) throng the streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday, shutting businesses and social engagements, as their leader, Nnamdi Kanu visited the city.

Thousands of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) throng the streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday, shutting businesses and social engagements, as their leader, Nnamdi Kanu visited the city, insisting on that he would not surrender until Biafra was given nation status.

At the Fire Service/Wethdral and Massive/Expansive Warehouse Roundabouts, an unprecedented crowd await his arrival from about 8a.m. to 4.30 p.m. until Kanu, clad in a white caftan and Jewish black cap at the centre of his head, alighted from his white Toyota Venza car, accompanied by a retinue of associates about 3.30 pm.

Vehicular movements in and out of the city were disrupted, forcing many residents to trek long distances.