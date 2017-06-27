IPOB replies Kwankwaso— 27th June 2017

•Says Igbo leaders who condemn Biafra not relevant

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday replied former governor of Kano State and a serving senator, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso for calling on Igbo leaders to disown Biafra agitators to show sincerity to Nigeria unity.

The group said Igbo leaders he referred to are not relevant.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement said Kwankwaso should be made to understand that those his Igbo leaders he is hoping to call upon to destabilise IPOB no longer matter in the society as they are the ones causing the delay in the restoration of Biafra due to their sabotage.

“IPOB and its leadership worldwide, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are not working with the so called Igbo leaders.

“We believe that IPOB’s quest for restoration of Biafra is not for everyone who does not believe in freedom and we are ready to work with anybody who is sincere and not those who sabotage the struggle for selfish gain.

“Even if Kwankwaso disowns IPOB and other Biafra agitating groups, it will not stop the activities and determination of IPOB to achieve Biafra restoration.

“IPOB is a mass movement, it is God-ordained project, just as it is more than Kwankwaso and the people he and his cohorts are sponsoring against Biafrans of Igbo extraction in the North, but we pity them because they do not know that Biafrans of today are not the same breed as those of 1967 and 1970.

Britain should take note of the warmongering by Arewa Northern Nigeria and caution them to be more civilised in their utterances because threats and intimidation does not work with IPOB.

“We in IPOB do not care if anybody or hired group from anywhere in Nigeria, disowns us, our focus is on Biafra restoration.

“Our leader is focused, determined and unyielding in his quest to achieve Biafra and nothing will make us change our minds, not even the threat by Northern youths against Biafrans living in the North will make us change our mind.