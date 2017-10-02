IPOB proscription: Southeast governors are confusionists, says Junaid

Junaid Muhammad made the remark in response to an alleged declaration by Governor Okiezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, that southeast governors only banned IPOB, without declaring it a terrorist organisation.

For trying to renounce their role in the proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), second republic lawmaker, Junaid Muhammad, has described the Southeast governors as a bunch of confusionists.

It could be recalled that the governor had reportedly disclosed that “my duty and responsibility as at that day was to make sure that I avert bloodshed of monumental proportion.

But in an interaction with The Guardian, the second republic lawmaker maintained that “owing to the fact that the southeast governors sat and held a meeting to proscribe the activities of IPOB as a result of their violent nature of agitation, justified their move to proscribe the activities of the terrorist group, what President Buhari did was only to enact a decision, which had been taken earlier by them.

“But I want to assure you that whether they proscribe it or not, whether they regard IPOB as terrorist, illegal or legal organisation, it remains proscribed and if they play games, they are going to be dealt with by the law.

“IPOB is an Igbo project, so don’t confuse yourself, the Igbo are the ones financing it, I don’t care whether the southeast governors are not in support of the proscription or not