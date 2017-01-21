IPOB: Nigerian Police and Army Kill 11 Pro-Biafra Activists At Trump Celebration Rally In Port Harcourt

By Wires | The Trent –

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the claim by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, that 11 pro-Biafra protesters were killed during the solidarity march for Donald Trump in Port Harcourt, River State.

Members of IPOB have always shown their support for the new US President Donald Trump and optimistic that he will help actualise Biafra.

The protest held in the morning of Tuesday, January 20, 2017 turned sour as it was alleged that police and other security operative confronted them leading to the death of 11 people.

According to reports, the media and publicity ‎secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, alleged that no fewer than 11 members of the pro-Biafra group have been shot dead by security operatives.

“They have attacked our people; 11 have been confirmed dead, many others have bullet wounds”, he claimed in the statement,” he said.

He alleged that the attack was carried out by the police, the army and the Department of State Services.

A twitter user Anioke Collins, said that the pro-Biafra protesters were been shot by police officers at Igwuocha area of the state.

Nnamdi Omoni who is the spokesperson of the Rivers state police command confirmed the incident but said no one died.

“To the best of my knowledge, there was no casualty as the police merely employed minimal action, which involved the use of tear gas to disperse protesters.”

via Naij.com