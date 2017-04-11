IPOB commends Turkey for supporting Biafra

—THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended the government and people of Turkey for their support towards the restoration of Biafra. IPOB media and publicity secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful said in a statement in Awka yesterday that the Turkish government had on April 7, 2017 recognized the people of Biafra in Turkey and the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained at the Kuje Prison, Abuja. He said the Turkish government had also publicly pledged to put in motion an effective strategy that would help in the restoration of Biafra and facilitate the release of Kanu and others being detained along with him.

IPOB members on solidarity march According to Powerful, Kanu had on two occasions, been granted bail by two separate courts, but was yet to be released by the government. He said: “This recognition and support from the Turkish government proves to the entire world that the unique model of liberation adopted by our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is yielding the desired results because Biafra is at an unprecedented height in terms of global acceptability and grassroots awareness.” Powerful added that the Turkish government had also promised IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that it would take the struggle for Biafra independence to the United Nations and other relevant organizations in the world, adding that Turkey’s action had opened the way for other countries of the world to stand