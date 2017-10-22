IPOB: Army, APC NATIONAL SECRETARIAT Commission Online and Traditional Media to embark on Campaign of Calumny Against Wike

▪Media Contractors engaged by APC and Buhari administration to fight Governor Wike through fake reports

▪APC National releases N300million for the campaign of calumny against Governor Wike

Investigations have revealed that the Army High Command and the APC National Secretariat have contracted some online and Traditional Media outlets to embark on a negative propaganda campaign against the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Negative Propaganda Media Campaign is to link the Governor to the rumours on the monkey pox that has affected military -civil relationship across the country.

It will be recalled that in the South-East, South-South, Ondo and Borno States, parents rejected the rumoured medical outreach of the Army.

On Saturday , the Army High Command and APC Leadership met with some editors at an Abuja Hotel where they concocted a report which they have circulated.

The report was first issued as a statement by the spokesman of Rivers APC, Mr Chris Fynebone, before the spokesman of the Nigerian Army 6 Division re-echoed it.

Highpoint of the meeting which was attended by officials of the Buhari Media Centre, associates of Minister of Transportation, Officials of the Minister of Information participated in the meeting. The percuniary interests of the media contractors were also handled.

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, described as wild allegation, the claim by the Federal Government that members of opposition in the country are those sponsoring the disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Wike spoke on Thursday (September 21, 2017) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital while declaring open the 13th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The governor said, “Nigerians of goodwill must therefore urge leadership of the country to stop fanning the embers of disharmony and division in the polity with its irresponsible utterances and wild allegations against members of the opposition political party, to the fact saying that opposition is the one sponsoring IPOB.

“Then you see; who are those being affected by the activities of IPOB? Are they not those in the opposition states? In the hey days of Boko Haram, does IG mean it was the opposition then that was sponsoring Boko Haram just to distract the government then?

“Today, the clamour for political restructuring, fiscal federalism, state police, guarantee for free and fair election have never been this determined across the country and will never go away. It is becoming clearer by the day that to ignore these calls is potentially dangerous to the unity and peaceful coexistence of this country.”

Wike said, “Acts of impunity, political intimidation, election rigging and abuse of power are wrongs not only against Rivers State, but they are wrongs against the entire country. We are only pretending when we feel that all us well with the country.

“The country is in crisis because of poor governance, nepotism, marginalization and state-sponsored repression continues to bring violence to national unity and cohesion. At times like this, the country needs forthright leadership and consensus building to steer the ship of state from the wrong direction it is heading to safer group.