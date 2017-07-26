Integrity Group berates Livingstone Wechie over warning to Acting President

The attention of “The Integrity Group” and it’s other Directors has once again been drawn to a malicious statement issued on it’s name by a fellow, warning the Acting President and the CJN not to come to Rivers State to Commission and Flag off projects that are people oriented.

For the avoidance of doubts, The Integrity Group is not part of the claims of this fellow, which is devoid of FACTS. For this fellow (one Mr. Livingstone) who earlier claimed that the State Budget is “hidden” to now turn around to say that the projects were not captured in the said Budget, leaves much to be desired.

Our Group believes that the projects to be Commissioned and flagged off, are in the best interest of Rivers people and can therefore not ask the Acting President nor the CJN not to come to perform such laudable State functions. The positions of this fellow remains personal.

The Integrity Group hereby offer an Unreserved Apology to the Government and people of Rivers State over the continued use of it’s name as a political platform to attack political opponents.

Mr. Livingstone is advised to desist from using and or bringing the name of the Group to disrepute.

We Strongly advise the Rivers State Government and the good people of Rivers State to disregard the utterances of Mr. Wechie in it’s entirety.

Signed:

Meshack Uyi,

Secretary/member BOT

For the Integrity Group