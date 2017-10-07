“IN SPITE OF ALL DISTRACTIONS, YOU HAVE ACHIEVED MUCH” – Wike tells Ikpeazu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has commissioned six tractors procured by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to fix rural roads in Abia State.

Speaking while commissioning the tractors, the visiting Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike lauded Governor Ikpeazu for embarking on the project of fixing rural. He called on Abians to keep supporting their Governor, saying that the people of Abia State are fortunate to have Dr. Ikpeazu as their Governor, who in spite of all distractions has achieved much.

Governor Wike assured that the relationship between the State and Rivers would be sustained.

Welcoming his brother Governor, the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu appreciated the relationship between the State and Rivers and stressed that Abia would sustain its economic ties with the Rivers State.

He disclosed that the caterpillars were procured in line with his caterpillar revolution and the tractors are to be used to fix rural areas in the State, saying that so far his administration has commissioned over 25 out of 84 roads it embarked upon.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu maintained that Abia has three grade one contractors working simultaneously on different roads and assured that the roads are of high quality.

Source:Abia Online News..