I’M SEEKING DIVINE GREEN LIGHT FOR SECOND TERM – ORTOM

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, today disclosed that he was seeking God’s leading to contest for a second term in 2019 or not.

He made the disclosure when a group which marched to the Benue People’s House in Makurdi today to express solidarity with the State Government’s anti-open grazing law also requested him to recontest the governorship election in 2019.

The Governor who quoted from the Holy Bible said “a man shall receive nothing, except it is given to him from above,” said he would seek God’s face and once divine approval was given, he shall contest and win.

Hundreds of Benue people today defied the rain to identify with the Governor over what they described as his people-centered policies, especially the signing of the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill into law.

Speaking through their representatives from the three Senatorial Zones of the state, the group observed that the step taken by the Governor was the best approach to ending the herdsmen invasion of the land and frowned at what they termed the unwarranted and provocative utterances from Miyetti Allah.

They urged the presidency to sanction leaders of the group for declaring war on Benue indigenes on account of the law.

The group also endorsed Governor Ortom for a second term and urged him to recontest the 2019 Benue guber election without fear as they would again queue up behind him.

According to them, the Governor has carefully managed the state and its resources and it is their belief that he will bring more stability to the system, despite the hitches he has encountered, if he was reelected.

In his response, the Governor thanked the group for being conscious of happenings around them and for their expression of support.

He assured that the law will come into effect in November this year as, according to him, “there is no going back on the law”.