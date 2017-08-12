I’M OKAY, ONLY NEED TO OBEY DOCTORS’ ORDERS, PRESIDENT BUHARI TELLS VISITING MEDIA TEAM

President Muhammadu Buhari says there is tremendous improvement in his health, indeed, he wishes to return home, “but I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge.”
The President spoke while receiving the presidential media team, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, at Abuja House, London, on Saturday. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, led the visiting team, accompanied by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media. Also there was Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.
When the team expressed delight at the much improved health of the President, he retorted: “I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.”
On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely, lauding Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him informed.
When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, a delighted President said: “What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them.”
President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would be with them soon.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President,
Media and Publicity
August 12, 2017.
Same doctors that in over 95 days are still unable to know your ailment?.
I beg.. feel free… you can stay the remainder of the four years In London… you are Ok..abi? and you can receive visitors but do not dignify NIGERIA with a live broadcast?… oooo ma seeee oooooo The story of Nigeria has become like the story of the children of Israel, who wanted a king at all cost… they never wanted God’s counsel or input.. all that matter is …” Give us a king” … ..and Yes they got chains and pains.. and retardation. May the Lord have Mercy on Nigeria. This entire Political class is SICK!!!… How under heaven DID WE GET HERE?….our society is indeed morally bankrupt!! what a pity… GOD ARISE AND SAVE NIGERIA… ARISE AND HELP NIGERIA… and before you type ur herdsman reply… REMEMBER, NIGERIA is not BUHARI…. NIGERIA IS GREATER THAN BUHARI.. and why our political appointees, class and wannabes have decided to pivot A NATION AROUND JUST THIS ONE MAN… TROUBLES MY INTELLECT!! Truth be told?…OSINBAJO CAN NEVER REALLY TAKE CHARGE…. its just white washed.
Recharge n get paid is another opportunity to Make money
Recharge and Get Paid (RAGP) is a Telecom Business platform in partnership with the big FOUR ( MTN, Airtel, Glo and Etisalat).
Members of RAGP are automatically distributors of the products of the big FOUR (airtime ).
RAGP is actually a platform that gives you access to recharge your phones directly through VTU for Mtn, Glo, eltisalat & airtel lines as well as data purchases.
The platform also serves as a payment gateway for cable tv subscriptions (Dstv, Gotv Startimes)
The site is. http://www.rechargeandgetpaid.com
A QUICK LOOK AT TELECOMS BIZ
This is a business sector with 100% certain patronage. Airtime has come to be a necessity because people must *Recharge*.
There are over 113 million GSM Users in Nigeria.
Nigerians spend between 238 to 447.8 Billion Naira on recharges monthly and an average of 14 Billion Naira daily.
In every 1 hour, about 3 million Nigerians recharge their phones.
RAGP is registered with CAC and licensed by NCC to carry out Telecoms related businesses.
MEMBERSHIP
There are six membership packages(N)
BASIC
5,000,
BRONZE
10,000,
SILVER
20,000
GOLD
30,000
DIAMOND 40,000
PLATINUM 50,000
Every package has point value attached:
BASIC 20
BRONZE 40
SILVER 80
GOLD 120
DIAMOND 160
PLATINUM 200
Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HNNR7c8k3L01kxdeOjYdsV
U r obeying d doctor Uk but u cannot obey court order in nigeria
Don’t come,this is your handwork in Nigeria market
MY HUMBLE RESPONSE
-Team GEJ vs Team Buhari.
Yesterday US Secretary John Kerry came into Nigeria and met with Buhari; he said these words to Buhari, “you inherited a BIG problem”. In addition, everyone you meet today, have this question to ask, “how on earth did we slide into the bermuda triangle of recession in a short period of time?”.
My answer to Kerry and anyone with such question is simple; we were in a serious game, and we made the WRONG SUBSTITUTIONS in KEY areas. Just like a football game, once key substitutions are wrong the game is automatically lost, it’s not rocket science.
PRESIDENT:
Out- Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
In- Mallam Mohammedu Buhari
MINISTER OF PETROLEUM
Out – Dr Alison Madueke
In- Mallam Mohammed Buhari
MINISTER OF FINANCE
Out- Dr Okonjo Iweala
In- linguist Kemi Adeosun
MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE
Out- Dr Akinwumi Adesina
In- Ancestor Audu Ogbeh.
After making these substitutions in the four most critical sectors of the country, if you like call them the pillars of our economy; there is only one outcome and that is RECESSION. Even if God sends Jonah here, and the whale brings him down (because he must refuse to come to Nigeria in this time and era when every foreign investor is leaving including the indigenes, even the whale will be scared let hungry people don’t eat it) Jonah will still fail to revive the economy with these jokers in these key areas. Obama will fail with this team.
It’s not rocket science, you can’t replace an Okonjo Iweala with a kemi and expect a miracle to happen (kemi is interested in speaking good English, unfortunately the economy doesn’t hear good English). You can’t replace an Akinwumi with an aging frail Ogbeh and expect miracles (Ogbeh wants to import grass for his cows, that’s his priority); how can a 74yr old secondary school dropout and religious bigot be more effective and efficient than a 58yr PhD holder?? (Buhari just wants Islam to spread, even though it means Christians been burnt alive and also he wants Biafra to DIE).
Pretending that our recent problems are not tied to these wrong substitutions, is evil and treason itself. And yes Kerry you are right, Buhari inherited a BIG PROBLEM, a country that had the largest economy in Africa and third fastest growing economy in the world is a BIG PROBLEM for a 74yr old secondary school dropout. It’s like telling my little niece who will be 9 months by 2nd of September, to count one to 10. As simple as the task might be, she will not be able; same with the Almighty Buhari, if you like give him all the executive emergency power, in Ameachi’s voice “he won’t do NATIN”.
I leave you with TEAM GEJ vs TEAM BUHARI; if you had a company, who will be your directors? I’m 100% sure that even the most moronic, idiotic and foolish APC supporter will take the former over the latter.
I am Oyinemi Nicholas Endeley, a son from the IZON KINGDOM and I just want to make commonsense. DAZZIT AND DAZZOL 4 NOW.
#Still on Jesus is Lord.