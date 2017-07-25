I’ll Return Soon To Continue Serving Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-assured Nigerians that he is recuperating fast and would return soon to continue serving his people.

He made the promise in a letter he wrote to the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, thanking him for the nationwide prayers held last week by Guineans for his recovery and good health.

The President who had earlier made a phone call to Conde, who is also the Chairman of the Assemblies of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), expressed his gratitude in the letter dated July 24, 2017.

This was made known on Tuesday in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina.

“I thank you for your kind and thoughtful action in organising nationwide prayers for my good health. It is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure.

“Your Excellency will be pleased to hear that I am making good progress, and as soon as doctors advise, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery,” the letter read.

In an earlier letter, President Buhari had also accepted his nomination as leader of the ‘2018 AU Theme on the Fight Against Corruption’, which came from African leaders at the 29th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 4, 2017.

“While thanking you for the kind words and for the nomination, I wish to express my readiness to accept this new important role and to reiterate my commitment to contribute towards our collective efforts to strengthen good governance and development on the continent.

“I, therefore, look forward to working closely with you in the realisation of this objective,” the President wrote.

This is coming few days after the President met with governors and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in London.

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who is also the head of the APC governors and was among the delegation, said President Buhari was delighted to receive them.

According to Okorocha, the President was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

He added that they spent more than an hour with him over lunch and discussed developments in each state, after which he stated that he would