IGP Appears Before Senate Committee Over Misau’s Allegations

The Inspector General of Police, MrIbrahim Idris, has appeared before the Senate committee investigating the allegations of corruption levelled against him by Senator Isa Misau.

Channels Television gathered on Wednesday that the police boss is currently being questioned in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Amateur photo: Mr Ibrahim Idris (middle)

It has been a prolonged feud between Senator Misau who represents Bauchi Central senatorial district and the Nigeria Police Force in the last three months.

In August, the lawmaker levelled series of corruption allegations against the Force, one of which he alleged that the IGP corners about N10bn monthly as internally generated revenue from policemen attached to private citizens and oil companies.

But in a swift reaction, the Force Spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood, denied the allegations and that Senator Misau had no reasonable evidence to back his claims.

“There is no tangible evidence in what he (Misau) has said to show that monies are being remitted to the police by oil companies, by private citizens, by others because the Nigeria Police is not an agency of government that generates revenue,” Moshood had said when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on August 27 .

“The issue of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) being diverted in the police is null and void, it’s zero. So we don’t want him to use whatsoever he’s occupying now to cast aspersion on the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force,” he added