Ignore APC’s Calumny Against Wike, Rivers PDP Tells Elders, Traditional, Religious Leaders

…Says Party, Speaking Out of Ignorance

…Calls On Amaechi, APC Surrogates To Commend Good Governance In Rivers State

The Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah says even though the calumnious statement by the State All Progressives Congress, APC, on Gov Wike does not deserve to be dignified by giving it any attention or response, the obvious ignorance and deliberate ploy by the leadership of the party to distort facts and undermine the enthronement of good governance presently in Rivers State should be of concern to well meaning Rivers men and women.

The PDP Chairman, describing the APC’s statement, signed by one Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, in which the party urged Rivers Elders, Traditional and Religious leaders to call Gov Wike to order, as a product of grave ignorance, as well as one of the series of inciting actions of the leadership of the APC’s, aimed at destroying the hard-earned reputation and well deserved national and global commendations of the Wike-led government in the State, noted that such impenitent action is borne out of hate and resolve to pull down the State at all cost.

Bro Obuah said it will amount to fulfilling the expectations and ambition of the APC leaders, responding to the meaningless and malicious issues raised in the said publication, and called on the highly revered leaders of the State to continue to support the Wike administration, as it is the expectation of the good people of the State, than allowing themselves to be distracted by sounds from empty drums, incompatible and combustible elements, who have failed to provide good leadership in their party and to the State.

The PDP Chairman particularly felt utterly disappointed with the manner the former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and his cracked team have continued to conduct themselves as unpatriotic citizens, and have also deliberately refused to appreciate the good works Gov Wike has done in the State in just two years.

He noted that the APC leaders ought to commend Gov Wike for transforming the State, making it a project site, even when he met an empty treasury and a looted Government House, bequeathed to him by his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi.

While assuring the elders, leaders and other good people of the State that neither Gov Wike nor the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party will be distracted or rest on their oars in giving Rivers people good governance, Bro Obuah said the only usefulness of the APC statement is the fact that Rivers people now know their true enemies; those who are bent on destroying the State.

“It is honourable to say the truth and to admit guilt. Rather than admitting that Gov Wike has properly utilized the lean internally generated revenue and federal allocation, compared to what the State got under Rotimi Amaechi, the APC leaders prefer to distort facts and malign the performing Governor, in addition to always creating acts of insecurity in the State”, Obuah said.

He therefore, called on leaders of the APC, to desist from peddling falsehood, causing crisis and disaffection, but to find time to go round the State, even the hinterland, to be fully informed of the great transformation in infrastructure, human and institutional capacity development Gov Wike has done in the State, cutting across the 23 LGAs.

Signed:



Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah



Monday, July 10, 2017.