IDPs camp bombing shocking, unacceptable – Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders on Tuesday condemned an accidental air strike by the Nigerian military on a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram, saying it killed 52.

“This large-scale attack on vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence is shocking and unacceptable,” said MSF director of operations Jean-Clement Cabrol in a statement.

“The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care.”