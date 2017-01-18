This handout image received courtesy of Doctors Without Border (MSF) on January 17, 2017, shows people standing next to destruction after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann, northeast Nigeria.
IDPs camp bombing shocking, unacceptable – Doctors Without Borders
January 18, 2017
Doctors Without Borders on Tuesday condemned an accidental air strike by the Nigerian military on a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram, saying it killed 52.
“This large-scale attack on vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence is shocking and unacceptable,” said MSF director of operations Jean-Clement Cabrol in a statement.
“The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care.”
