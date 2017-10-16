Ibrahim Mantu Expresses Enthusiasm As Dokpesi Calls on him

The National Chairmanship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on Sunday, October 15, 2017 called on the former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu at his residence in Abuja to intimate him of his intention to run for the office of Chairman of the PDP.

The delegation was led by Sen. Yisa Braimoh in company of High Chief Dokpesi and other prominent Nigerians. While receiving the delegation, Sen. Mantu described Chief Dokpesi as the only aspirant for the Chairmanship position who has the ability to integrate the diversities of ideas that can move the party forward ahead of 2019 general elections.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Senator Mantu said “I am highly honored to be visited by High Chief himself, am very much impressed by the caliber of people that accompany you to my house. Am very very concern and worried that we lost election in 2015, frankly speaking am always excited when I see the party moving forward.

As a politician we should be concern over the wellbeing of the people, there is the need for us to rebrand the party positively.

We need people who are already made that won’t be tested with money, it is on this note that I can say you have all it takes to run for the PDP Chairmanship position”, Senator Mantu declared.

Finally, he thanked Nigerians for given the PDP the opportunity to serve the country for over 16 years and he also thanked Raymond Dokpesi for the unique and diverse roles he has played in sustaining the party till date through his media platforms and other contributions.