I will complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeye land says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured Ekpeye people that his administration will complete all ongoing projects in the area in line with his campaign promises.

Speaking during the traditional reception for Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly at Ahoada on Saturday , Governor Wike also elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a First Class Status.

He said: “We are making promises because the people of Ahoada deserve projects. I can assure you that all the projects awarded in this area must be completed before the end of our first term.”

The governor said that the developmental projects initiated by his administration across the state are meant to improve the living condition of the people.

While elevating the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a First Class Status, Governor Wike noted that the Eze Ekpeye Logbo remains the paramount traditional ruler in Ekpeye Kingdom.

He said the two Ekpeye Traditional Rulers elevated to first class will support Eze Ekpeye Logbo to promote Ekpeye interest at the State Traditional Council.

He said: “I will do everything to protect the interest of Ekpeye people. Your interest is my interest”.

Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III conferred a Chieftaincy Title on Governor Wike for his outstanding performance in the state.

Highpoint of the event was the conferment of a Chieftaincy Title on Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by Eze Igbu Ehuda III and the commissioning of the Modern Civic Centre by Governor Wike.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

18th November, 2017.