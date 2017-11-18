Saturday , 18 November 2017
Home / featured post / I will complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeye land says Governor Wike 
R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Imo State), Senator Representing Rivers South-East, Senator Magnus Abe and Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu during the traditional reception for Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly at Ahoada on Saturday

I will complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeye land says Governor Wike 

November 18, 2017 featured post, Politics 0 Views

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured Ekpeye people  that his administration will complete all ongoing projects in  the area in line with his campaign promises.

 

 

Speaking during the traditional reception for Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly at Ahoada on Saturday  , Governor Wike also elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a First Class Status.

 

 

 

He said: “We are making promises because the people of Ahoada deserve projects.  I can assure you  that all the projects awarded in this area must  be completed before the end of our first term.”

 

 

 

The governor said that the developmental projects initiated by his administration across the state  are meant to improve  the living condition of the people.

 

 

While  elevating  the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a First Class Status, Governor Wike noted that the Eze Ekpeye Logbo remains the paramount traditional ruler in Ekpeye Kingdom.

 

 

 

He said the two Ekpeye Traditional Rulers elevated to first class  will support Eze Ekpeye Logbo  to promote Ekpeye interest  at the State Traditional Council.

 

 

 

He said: “I will  do everything to protect the interest of Ekpeye people.  Your interest is my interest”.

 

 

Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III conferred a Chieftaincy Title on Governor Wike for his outstanding performance in the state.

 

 

 

Highpoint of the event was the conferment of a Chieftaincy Title on Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by Eze Igbu Ehuda III and the commissioning of the Modern Civic Centre by Governor Wike.

 

 

 

 

Simeon Nwakaudu,

 

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

 

18th November, 2017.

R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Imo State), Senator Representing Rivers South-East, Senator Magnus Abe and Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu during the traditional reception for Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly at Ahoada on Saturday
: R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Senator Representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu and Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III during the traditional reception for Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly at Ahoada on Saturday.
: L-R: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Senator Representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu and Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III during the traditional reception for Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly at Ahoada on Saturday.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

 Anambra Governorship Election: Update

The campaigns are over. Election day is here. Today, the people of Anambra State will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved