I will be the last person to condemn Biafra – Gani Adams (OPC)

The National coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Mr. Gani Adams has said that he would be the last person to condemn Biafra. Speaking recently in an interview with The Sun, he said he can’t ask people not to agitate for Biafra

because it is their rights. He maintained he was one of the people who supported the release of the leader of Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

“I would be the last person that would ask the Igbo people to stop the agitation for the Republic of Biafra. It is their right for self-determination. Look at the population of the Igbo people now and they are the most vibrant and widely travelled Nigerians.”

“I was one of those that supported the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The crackdown on IPOB would not help matters because if they are determined for liberation, you cannot stop them no matter the force you use against them. So, I believe that the only way to resolves all these agitations is to go back to the Republican Constitution of 1963.”

While faulting the federal structure, Gani Adams called for a return to the 1963 constitution so that all states can grow at their pace. He said that we have reached the crossroads in Nigeria owing to heavy borrowing on the part of the Federal Government. He said the present government of Buhari is worse than that of Abacha due to the high level of deceit at the presidency. He lampooned the president for referring to Osinbajo as coordinating vice president when he left for London.

Excerpts;

“It is a new experience in the history of Nigeria. As a matter of fact, I believe that we have reached the crossroads. Few days ago, the Federal Government released a statement that they cannot pay the salaries of civil servants any more unless they borrow money about $7billion.”

“That kind of thing has never happened in the history of this country. Look at the scenario of President Muhammadu Buhari sending a letter to the National Assembly purporting that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo that would act for him would be coordinating government affairs in his absence.”

“All these show that we are seeing new developments in Buhari’s government. In the history of this nation, Nigeria has never appointed a retired military officer to be the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs. So many things that have never happened before, we have witnessed it within the last two years of Buhari’s administration.”

“Any person that is concerned about the progress of Nigeria should see the situation as worrisome. There is no stability in the economy, there is no consistency in government’s policies and there is so much false information coming from the nation’s seat of power.”

“During the government of the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, a similar scenario played out whereby a lot of falsehood was coming out from the presidency. I believe that this government is even worse than the regime of Abacha in terms of dissemination of information to the public.”

“A situation that Nigerians cannot believe their Information Minister is bad. When the Information Minister says anything now, nobody believes him. It is a very dangerous trend. I think the government should be very careful so that the citizens would not totally lose confidence in the administration.”

Otunba Ganiyu Adams is a Nigerian social activist and politician. Ganiyu is the leader of a faction of the Oodua Peoples Congress, a secessionist and nationalist organisation based in Nigeria, which supports a sovereign state for the Yoruba people.

Born: April 30, 1970 (age 47), Arigidi Akoko

Alma mater: Lagos State University