I support Regional restructuring, says Umahi

Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, yesterday noted that he is strongly in support of any move that would promote national unity and peace, as he added that Ebonyi state would not exempt itself in the current agitations by eminent Nigerians for restructuring of the country into the regional zones.

Umahi, who is the chairman of the south east governors Forum stressed that the need for regional restructuring cannot be overemphasized to address some of the imbalances and marginalization being recorded in some zones of the country in a way that would not jeopardize national cohesion.

He said “we are not against regional restructuring”. When somebody talks about restructuring, we should know the type of restructuring he or she wants. We are completely in support of regional structuring. My interest is the peace and unity of Nigeria and its citizens. We have to live in peace, unity and oneness”.

The governor also advised that everybody should not make inflammatory statements that would lead to rancor or division and further called on all Nigerians to maintain peace and learn to live in unity with other segments of the Nigerian society. He noted that the country’s political space had been troubled by various hate speeches from various parts of the country and maintained that it was time to let go of all hate speeches and embrace peace as the only panacea for development.

BY Benjamin Nworie, in Abakaliki, Thisday Newspaper.