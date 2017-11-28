I Pray Professor Itse Sagay is Not Going Senile, Says Jonathan

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, monday reacted to the statement credited to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, that if he (Jonathan) had another three years in the office, Nigerians would have been crossing Sahara to Libya

In a statement by his former aide, Reno Omokri, he wondered if Sagay is going senile, saying the “assertion flies against the facts on the ground.”

Supporting his argument, Omokri pointed out that the “World Bank says our economy was better under Jonathan than it is now.”

According to him, Transparency International had reported that “corruption is worse today than under Jonathan. The Global Hunger

Index says Nigerians are more hungry today than under Jonathan.”

He added: “Nigeria moved from fourth most terrorised nation in the world in 2015 to 3rd most terrorised nation in the Global Terrorism Index for 2017.

“Furthermore, under President Muhammadu Buhari, the United Nations reveals that there has been a massive increase in the number of Nigerians fleeing Nigeria via the desert with 602,000 leaving annually and 27,000 dying every year either in the Sahara Desert or the Mediterranean Sea.”

To this end, he sought to know “the parameter Sagay is using to make his jaundiced judgment.

“Furthermore, under former President Jonathan, Nigeria was the first nation in the world to evacuate her citizens from Libya during the Arab Spring. Jonathan would never keep quiet if Nigerians are being sold as slaves in Libya.

“If President Buhari can call Nigerians “criminals” to the Telegraph of UK, why should Nigerians be surprised when he does not act to free us from slavery in Libya?

“Professor Sagay spends too much time poking his nose into other people’s affairs and too little focus on his own business, that is why under his watch as chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Maina got recalled, reinstated, doubly promoted and still received salary (according to his lawyer).

“That is why the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, was able to award $25 billion worth of contracts without due process.

“That is why $40 million was found in an Ikoyi apartment and Nigerians still do not know who the money belongs to.

“That is why there has been unbridled looting around President Buhari to the extent that the Presidential Clinic at Aso Rock does not have ordinary Panadol despite the billions allocated to it under President Buhari.

“My advise to Professor Sagay is that while he may be unjustifiably pointing one finger at former President Jonathan, four of his own fingers are justifiably pointing back to him and his puppet master, ” he added