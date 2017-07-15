I don’t need amnesty from you, Sheriff tells Makarfi

The recently sacked former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has expressed dismay at a statement credited to Prince Dayo Adeyeye, spokesman of the Ahmed Makarfi group, granting him amnesty in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling.

Sheriff and Makarfi In a statement signed by his spokesman, Honourable Bernard Mikko said Sheriff needs no pardon, adding that amnesty is meant for those who go against the laws of the land. ” I take exceptions to the reckless statement credited to Prince Dayo Adeyeye suggesting the grant of amnesty to Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, his National Working Committee and supporters. Amnesty is a reprieve for those who have committed offence under our statutes. We did not occupy the office illegally or committed any offence. “Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was validly elected and was forced to vacate the National Secretariat after a joint meeting of the contending camps with the Inspector General of Police in the wake of thuggery attack in the heat of conflicting court pronouncements. “However, the office was officially re-opened for us after we presented the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement of Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt division to the Inspector General of Police. I am therefore concerned about the future of our party in the hands of some of those who are known to have pending criminal cases bordering fraud, treasury looting and dishonesty with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest court in our land and we await the copy of the full judgement delivered on July 12, 2017. “No one owns the party and those making unguarded and reckless statements in the public domain should realise that the solution to the problem of Nigeria is beyond any political association. Unacceptable and unjustifiable means cannot lead to a justifiable and acceptable end,” the statement reads