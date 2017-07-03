I don’t know what people mean by ‘restructuring Nigeria’ – Odigie-Oyegun

The APC National Chairman, Odigie-Oyegun, says he does not understand the restructuring of Nigeria several groups and individuals are clamouring for.

Odigie-Oyegun, who insisted that his party stood for true federalism, alleged that some persons mischievously misrepresented what he said last Thursday on the state of the nation.

His words, “I do not know what some people want to make out of my statement. Must I be forced to use the word they want me to use, which I do not want to use. I stand by what I said; the APC promised true federalism and I know what true federalism is.

“I did not want to use the word restructuring, which conveys different meanings to many Nigerians. Some will tell you that they want the country to be restructured into 10 federating units, some will say into six federating units, everything is confusing, I do not even know what they mean by restructuring”.

“Go and read our party manifesto and see what we said there, we did not promise restructuring, we did not address true federalism all this time because of the collapse of the economy, but we will soon get there.” (DAILY POST)