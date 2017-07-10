Hyenas, jackals will soon be sent out of my husband’s kingdom – Aisha Buhari



Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the wake of a sickness that has kept her husband out of the country for over two months.

President Muhammadu Buhari had flown to London 63 days ago to resume medical treatment after an earlier round early this year.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mrs. Buhari took a cue and alluded to some elements around her ailing husband as “the hyenas” and “the jackals,” hoping that they would soon be sent out of “his Kingdom”.

Mrs. Buhari who is presently in the United Kingdom to see her ailing husband, made the post while responding to a proverbial Facebook post by the senator representing Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani.

Mr. Sani’s post read: “Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned; until he’s back then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispered; still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not…

“It is the wish of the Hyenas and the Jackals that the Lion King never wakes up or come back so that they can be kings. It is the prayers of the weak animals that the Lion King comes back to save the kingdom from the Hyenas, the wolves and other predators”

Responding to Mr. Sani’s comment also proverbially, Mrs. Buhari said: “God has answered the prayers of the weaker Animals. The Hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals”.

Mrs. Aisha’s comment attracted some comments from her followers on Facebook, wishing her husband quick recovery.

Mrs. Buhari had returned to the UK last week after an earlier trip last month after which Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, claimed she was not allowed to see the president by an alleged cabal around him.

Upon her return to Nigeria back then, the President’s wife had said he was recovering well and that he expressed appreciation to Nigerians praying for him.

(PREMIUM TIMES)