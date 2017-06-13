Hope rises for Idoma people, as David Mark moves Bill for Federal University, Otukpo

By Yemi Itodo

A Bill for an Act to establish Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State, on Tuesday, passed first reading at the Nigerian Senate.

The Bill, which is being sponsored by former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark, would see to the establishment of the first ever University of Health Sciences in Africa.

It could be recalled that, the Goodluck Jonathan led Federal Executive Council, had on 22nd May 2015, passed a resolution for the university to be established in Otukpo.

Consequently, the National University Commission (NUC), through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), approved the disbursement of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m), as a takeoff grant for the university.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, overtly revoked the establishment of the University, at the wee of his administration.

To give a legal backing for the establishment of the institution, the federal lawmakers would subject the bill for debate on its general principles, after which It could pass at second reading.

The next legislative action would be to organise a public hearing with memoranda from stakeholders and members of the public, which would lead to third reading and final passage.