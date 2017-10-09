HEALTH CARE DELIVERY MEDICAL WOMEN ASSOCIATION A WORTHY PARTNER – BANIGO

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its willingness to partner with the Medical Women Association and other Non Governmental Organizations, to bring health care delivery to the door steps of the Rivers People.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during a thanksgiving service for the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State Branch at All Saints Anglican (Izon) Church, Diocese of Niger Delta North, in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Banigo said the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is delighted with the work the Medical Women are doing especially in the area of creating awareness on the dangers of cervical and breast cancer, violence against women and children as well as their support for the Protect the Girl Child initiative of the Deputy Governor’ Office.

According to Dr. Banigo, the Wife of the State Chief Executive Hon. Justice Eberechi Sussette Nyesom Wike, facilitated a partnership with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) to donate a mammography machine to the Medical Women Association.

She said the machine is located at the Churchill Primary Healthcare Centre in Port Harcourt and called on all Rivers Women to avail themselves the opportunity to undergo cancer screening at a subsidized rate to save lives.

Dr. Banigo said the theme for this year’s Medical Women Association Week “Mental Health in Nigeria, Issues and Solutions” is apt considering its negative impact on society. According to her putting an end to drug abuse is a Panacea to mental illness and called for all hands to be on deck to fight this scourge.

One of the pioneer members of the Rivers State Branch of the Medical Women Association and a former President, Dr. Mrs. Nnesochi Offor had earlier said the Medical Women Association of Nigeria is an association of qualified and registered medical women and dental doctors, which was established in Nigeria in 1977 while the Rivers State Branch was established in 1985.

According to Dr. Offor the Medical Women Association provides quality health services for everyone but with a special emphasises for women and children, stressing that the Association offers services such as immunization, counselling and cancer screening at the Medical Women Centre in Marine Base, Lane 1, Block 3 flat 3.

The Medical Women Association it is an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association and the Medical International Women Association.

In his Sermon the Vicar in charge of All Saints Anglican (Izon) Church Rev Theophilus Wellington Imiepi stressed the importance of thanksgiving which according to him attracts more blessings to the people.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Sunday, October 8th, 2017.