Happy Eid el Fitr!

Congratulations to all the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of our month-long Ramadan fast!

As we celebrate this Eid, let us continue to practice the lessons of tolerance, perseverance, and love for our neighbours that we learnt during the Ramadan period. Let us also learn to always follow the path of dialogue in resolving our differences rather than advocating for violence.

Moving forward, we must all understand that our strength as a nation revolves around our diversity. Hence, we must do all that we can to ensure that we manage this diversity to build a strong, economically viable, politically stable and prosperous nation.

Eid Mubarak!