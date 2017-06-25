Sunday , 25 June 2017
Home / featured post / Happy Eid el Fitr!

Happy Eid el Fitr!

June 25, 2017 featured post, News 8 Views

Congratulations to all the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of our month-long Ramadan fast!

As we celebrate this Eid, let us continue to practice the lessons of tolerance, perseverance, and love for our neighbours that we learnt during the Ramadan period. Let us also learn to always follow the path of dialogue in resolving our differences rather than advocating for violence.

Moving forward, we must all understand that our strength as a nation revolves around our diversity. Hence, we must do all that we can to ensure that we manage this diversity to build a strong, economically viable, politically stable and prosperous nation.

Eid Mubarak!

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Tribute to Onov Tyulugh

By Joe Abaagu My brother and friend ONOV mba TYUULUGH, I have so much to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved