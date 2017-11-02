HALF NAKED WOMEN PROTEST IN SOLIDARITY  WITH ANTI GRAZING  LAW IN BENUE STATE. 

Thursday , 2 November 2017
November 2, 2017 featured post, Politics 13 Views

Hundreds of Women,amongst them 90 years old half  naked ones in Makurdi ,the Benue  State Capital today took to the streets in a peaceful   solidarity  protest in support  of the Anti  Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment  Law which came into force yesterday  1st November 2017.
The half naked dressed women reminded  those conversant with history of the 1920 Aba women riots.
They came from the 23 Local Government  areas in the state.
As early as 7am,the women dressed in their identity colours  and singing “we no go gree oo we no go gree”,commenced a 3km walk from Cool off park and ended in Benue People’s House.
The women carried placards some of which which read”Benue Mothers support the Anti Open  Grazing  prohibition  law”.. “Governor Samuel Ortom,we are with you on the open grazing law”etc.
Wife of the Governor Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom addressed the women describing their action as a “Courageous one”
Listen to her address.
