HALF NAKED WOMEN PROTEST IN SOLIDARITY WITH ANTI GRAZING LAW IN BENUE STATE.

Hundreds of Women,amongst them 90 years old half naked ones in Makurdi ,the Benue State Capital today took to the streets in a peaceful solidarity protest in support of the Anti Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law which came into force yesterday 1st November 2017.

The half naked dressed women reminded those conversant with history of the 1920 Aba women riots.

They came from the 23 Local Government areas in the state.

As early as 7am ,the women dressed in their identity colours and singing “we no go gree oo we no go gree”,commenced a 3km walk from Cool off park and ended in Benue People’s House.

The women carried placards some of which which read”Benue Mothers support the Anti Open Grazing prohibition law”.. “Governor Samuel Ortom,we are with you on the open grazing law”etc.

Wife of the Governor Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom addressed the women describing their action as a “Courageous one”

Listen to her address.