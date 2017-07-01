Saturday , 1 July 2017
Home / featured post / Group supports Rivers Deputy Speaker

Group supports Rivers Deputy Speaker

July 1, 2017 featured post, Politics 452 Views

The attention of the Elders and Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abua/Odual LGA has been drawn to Media reports purporting to commence a process to recall the member representing Abua/Odual Constituency who doubles as the Hon. Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marshall Stanley Uwom.

Our findings indicate that the proponents of the so-called recall do not mean well for the LGA.

We dissociate our party from this absurdity and advice these elements not to toy with the peace in Abua/Odual LGA.

We use this medium to call on the good people of Abua/Odual LGA to discountenance these media reports and urge the security agencies to closely monitor the activities of these elements whose ultimate aim may be to return Abua/Odual to the dark past.

Kenigheni Wariboko (JP)
Chairman
People’s Democratic Party
Abua/Odual Chapter.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Nathaniel Bassey Denies Being Involved In Car Crash

Singer and song writer Nathaniel Bassey has Denied being involved in an auto crash. Bassey …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved