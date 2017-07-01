Group supports Rivers Deputy Speaker

The attention of the Elders and Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abua/Odual LGA has been drawn to Media reports purporting to commence a process to recall the member representing Abua/Odual Constituency who doubles as the Hon. Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marshall Stanley Uwom.

Our findings indicate that the proponents of the so-called recall do not mean well for the LGA.

We dissociate our party from this absurdity and advice these elements not to toy with the peace in Abua/Odual LGA.

We use this medium to call on the good people of Abua/Odual LGA to discountenance these media reports and urge the security agencies to closely monitor the activities of these elements whose ultimate aim may be to return Abua/Odual to the dark past.

Kenigheni Wariboko (JP)

Chairman

People’s Democratic Party

Abua/Odual Chapter.