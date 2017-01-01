Group Passes Confidence Vote On Okowa, Ogor

Ozoro— An Isoko-based social political group, Continuity Advancement Group (CAG) has passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Isoko Federal Constituency Hon Leo Ogor in recognition and appreciation of their leadership style.

Also recognised was the performance of the Isoko North PDP chairman, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, in their service to Isoko nation and humanity in general. The vote of confidence was passed, yesterday, during the group’s end of year meeting held in Otor-Ogho, in Isoko North Local Government Area to review the activities of the group in the past one year.

The group which paid a courtesy call on the member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, Hon Leo Ogor at his country home in Ozoro after her end of year general meeting, in a press statement signed by the Chairman of the group Com Nelson Egware and Secretary General Akpodhoma Michael Mikoko said the vote of confidence was to encourage them to do more, especially in the areas of infrastructural development and youth empowerment.

A staunch member of the group Mr. Egurefa Paul who moved the vote of confidence on the occasion, said: “The confidence vote on the Governor and the House of Reps Minority Leader became necessary following their ability to attract uncommon infrastructural development and empowerments to Isoko nation and their ability to manage their position effectively especially the federal lawmaker who has used his voice to represent the minority group at the National Assembly effectively since he assumed office.”

“The confidence vote on Prince Godwin Ogorugba the PDP Chairman Isoko North is also sequel to the tenacious and diligent services to the party and the people which have impacted positively on the lives of the people.”

The move was subsequently seconded by Comrade Odio Odafe before adoption by the entire group.

In his remarks, the federal lawmaker Hon Leo Ogor thanked the group for the confidence bestowed on Governor Okowa and him. He further charged the group to continue to support the Governor’s SMART Agenda and be diligent in their respective activities even as he promised to attract more development to Isoko nation.

Dignitaries present during the visit include Dr. Paul Owhe, Federal Commissioner National Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Chief Emmanuel Edevor, Hon Joseph Otheremu among others.