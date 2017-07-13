Governor Wike urges Army to support Police in the fight against kidnapping

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Nigeria Army to support the Police in tackling the rising wave of Kidnapping in the country.

He also urged the Army to work with the police to fight cultism in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that the support will help in promoting security across the country.

He assured the Security agencies that his administration will continue to provide logistics and financial support for them to discharge their responsibilities.

The governor said: “I want to urge the Nigerian Army to support the police tackle kidnapping and enhance security.

“It is also necessary that you assist the police to weed out cultists as they are beginning to rear their ugly heads and trouble peace loving residents of the state”.

He said that Rivers State has not witnessed any major vandalism of oil pipelines because of the security programmes being executed by the State Government.

The governor maintained that the State Governmemt will improve areas of partnership with the Nigerian Army for better security in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali commended Governor Wike for his support to the security agencies.

He assured that the Buhari administration will continue to invest in the improvement of security across the country.

The Minister of Defence noted that the investments in security have led to the reduction of crime in the Niger Delta.

The Minister of Defence was accompanied bt the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Major General Okon Udoh and senior Army Officers.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

13th July, 2017.