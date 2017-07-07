Friday , 7 July 2017
Governor Wike

Governor Wike to swear in new Permanent Secretaries

The Rivers State Civil Service has released names of Permanent Secretaries to be sworn in tomorrow by Governor Nyesom Wike.
 
Those to be sworn in according to a statement by the head of the Rivers State Civil Service Mr. Rufus Godwin include:

Afoma Jonathan, 
Nnamdi Okpu, 
Kindness Egbelu, 
Ene Secondus, 
Richard Hart, 
Jim Brown, 
Titilola Cline, and 
Livinus Agbovu.
 
Others include 
Sunday Biranee, 
Keenam Barinuah, 
Daniel Ogumgbada, 
Samuel Egumah, 
Samuel Deresoma, 
Jubobaraye Kio, 
Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, 
Sunny Okere and 
Chidi Adiele.
 

