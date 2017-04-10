Governor Wike to set up Christian Trust Fund

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the State Government will set up a Trust Fund to cater for the needs of indigent clerics and some members of the laity.

The governor explained that the Trust Fund will be a revolving scheme that will be managed by the leaders of the Christian Community in order for it to be self-sustaining over the years.

Speaking when he granted audience to the pentecostal leaders of International Church Impact Communion (ICICI) at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, Governor noted that poor clerics will be the main beneficiaries of the Trust Fund.

He said: “We have resolved to set a Trust Fund for Christians in the state. This trust fund will cater mainly for clerics, especially those who are distressed, but lack resources to cater for their needs.

“Since Rivers State is purely a Christian State, we must show that we are truly a Christian State. The Ecumenical Centre we are building will be commissioned in May. The Government House Chapel has also been completed”.

He said that the Rivers State Government has been sustained in the last two years by the prayers of the Christian Community .

“We are here because of the prayers of Christians and the Grace of God . The relative peace we enjoy is because the church has consistently prayed for us”, he said.

Leader of the International Church Impact Communion (ICICI), Archbishop John Praise said the Church is happy with the achievements of Governor Wike and his commitment to the welfare of Christians.

He commended the governor for investing to positively affect generations to come. Archbishop Praise said no level of attacks on Governor Wike will cut short his administration.

He said: “Governor Wike is working to please God and not to please any man. Everything happening in the state is amazing “.

Presiding Pastor of the Royal House of Grace, Apostle Zilly Aggrey said that the pentecostal leaders were happy to learn of the outstanding performance of the governor in different areas.

The Pentecostal Leaders who are in Rivers State for a Special Prayer Session for the state, offered prayers for the administration of Governor Wike and Rivers State.

The governor later took the leaders of the International Church Impact Communion on the inspection of projects at the Government House and the State Ecumenical Centre.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

10th April, 2017.