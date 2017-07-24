Governor Wike To Rivers People: We Will Tackle Flooding Headlong

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Sunday evening assured residents of Port Harcourt and other flooded communities that his administration will tackle the environmental challenge headlong.

He empathised with all residents affected by the flooding, assuring that his administration will work with relevant agencies to resolve the issues thrown up by the flooding.

Speaking after he inspected some areas impacted by flooding caused by two of torrential rainfall, Governor Wike directed the relevant government agencies to take immediate remedial measures.

The governor inspected the flooded areas in Port Harcourt with Julius Berger engineers and officials of the State Ministry of Works.

He directed the continuous de-silting of all major canals in the town.

Governor Wike advised residents of Port Harcourt to stop dumping refuse in water channels. He said such actions lead to blockage of water channels, which leads to flooding.

The governor stressed that he will take some tough steps to ensure that the state will not experience such devastating flooding.

Sam Ngbor, Liaison Manager of Julius Berger Plc assured the governor that the company will work with state government to resolve the challenges posed by the flooding.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

23rd July, 2017.