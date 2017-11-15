Wednesday , 15 November 2017
Pictures: Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu (6th R) with executives of the Young Aspiring Network (YALN) on Tuesday in PortHarcourt after a mentorship programme organised by the group.

Governor Wike to consolidate on youth empowerment programmes 

Youths have been advised to sustain  their support for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as he consolidates on programmes to empower youths across  the state.
Speaking  during a mentorship programme organised by the Young Aspiring Network (YALN) on Tuesday in PortHarcourt , Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor , Simeon Nwakaudu said that Governor Wike  believes  in youth empowerment, hence his investments in education, vocational training and the setting up of a Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy in the state.
The Media Aide noted that the Rivers State Governor has already  initiated the process of paying bursaries to Rivers Students  because of his commitment to the education of youths.
He stated that since 2015, Governor Wike has ensured that  all projects executed  by his administration have indigenous job creation components infused in them for the purpose of engaging the youths.
He informed youths that plans have been concluded to  implement the job creation programme pledged by the governor for all polling units across the state.
He said: “Governor Wike is committed  to improving  the lives of Rivers youths.  You are aware that the process  for the setting up of a Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy has reached advanced stage. The governor has commenced the process for the payment  of bursaries for Rivers Students.
“Governor Wike believes in the grooming of Rivers youths  for future leadership  roles, hence  his mass investments in the education sector.  The governor will continue to empower the youths through the creation  of opportunities across the state “.
Nwakaudu urged the youths  to shun violence, noting that they should engage leadership  at all levels as they contribute to the development of the state.
Eaelier, President of the Young Aspiring Leaders Network  (YALN) , Mr Promise Okachukwu said that the group draws her membership  from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.
He said  the objective of the group is to re-orientate Rivers youths and develop the  right leadership  qualities in them.
The YALN President advised youths to shun cultism, political violence and other social vices .
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

