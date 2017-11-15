Governor Wike to consolidate on youth empowerment programmes 

Youths have been advised to sustain their support for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as he consolidates on programmes to empower youths across the state.

Speaking during a mentorship programme organised by the Young Aspiring Network (YALN) on Tuesday in PortHarcourt , Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor , Simeon Nwakaudu said that Governor Wike believes in youth empowerment, hence his investments in education, vocational training and the setting up of a Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy in the state.

The Media Aide noted that the Rivers State Governor has already initiated the process of paying bursaries to Rivers Students because of his commitment to the education of youths.

He stated that since 2015, Governor Wike has ensured that all projects executed by his administration have indigenous job creation components infused in them for the purpose of engaging the youths.

He informed youths that plans have been concluded to implement the job creation programme pledged by the governor for all polling units across the state.

He said: “Governor Wike is committed to improving the lives of Rivers youths. You are aware that the process for the setting up of a Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy has reached advanced stage. The governor has commenced the process for the payment of bursaries for Rivers Students.

“Governor Wike believes in the grooming of Rivers youths for future leadership roles, hence his mass investments in the education sector. The governor will continue to empower the youths through the creation of opportunities across the state “.

Nwakaudu urged the youths to shun violence, noting that they should engage leadership at all levels as they contribute to the development of the state.

Eaelier, President of the Young Aspiring Leaders Network (YALN) , Mr Promise Okachukwu said that the group draws her membership from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the objective of the group is to re-orientate Rivers youths and develop the right leadership qualities in them.

The YALN President advised youths to shun cultism, political violence and other social vices .